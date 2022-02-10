‘Very clear what the goals were’: QB Dillon Gabriel on joining Oklahoma

Admittedly, it was a whirlwind for quarterback Dillon Gabriel once he entered his name into the transfer portal on Nov. 27.

After taking several visits, Gabriel announced on Dec. 16 he would be transferring to UCLA. Part of the rationale for Gabriel’s decision was then-Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s move to join Oklahoma’s staff.

Of course, things changed quickly with the Sooners’ quarterback situation when true freshman Caleb Williams entered his name into the transfer portal on Jan. 3. It was later on that same day that Gabriel announced his commitment and transfer to OU.

What many didn’t know was that it was also the same day that Gabriel was set to start class at UCLA. Gabriel detailed as much in his first public comments since joining Oklahoma with hosts Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis on Wednesday’s edition of “The Podcast on the Prairie.”

“Definitely on the day of me committing, just on my side—I think a lot of people know on Caleb’s side—but on my side, a lot was just going on. I was starting school at UCLA at the time. Didn’t end up going to class, because in the NCAA there’s also a rule that, you know, there’s a couple of things you have to pass to officially be enrolled in that school. So, didn’t end up going to class on that Jan. 3 and then once obviously Caleb announced, you know, called coach Leb and there was just an open opportunity. It was a chance to play with a really good team. This school’s got a lot of history with quarterbacks, but also just with great players,” Gabriel said.

It didn’t take long for Gabriel to get acquainted with the expectations at Oklahoma either. In fact, the 6-foot, 186 pound signal-caller said those standards were clear straight away.

“I think the biggest thing is obviously, you know, not looking past there’s a conference championship, taking care of business on that side of things and then, you know, obviously, being at this caliber school, that national championship is something we always chase. That was not no unknown when I first walked in. Right when I walked in, it was very clear what the goals were. Being around guys like that, shoot, we all make each other better and we all push each other. Even in the workouts, the type of leadership we’ve got in the building, man, it’s crazy to see. I’m just blessed to be here, grateful and, shoot, we’re going to get to work,” Gabriel said.

Something else that has been made evident is that Gabriel is Oklahoma’s guy entering 2022. Lebby wasted no time on national signing day announcing that Oklahoma would proceed with Gabriel as its starter.

“Yeah, Dillon’s our guy right now as we move forward. Again, we’ve got one guy on our roster that’s thrown a college football pass. Obviously, he’s thrown a bunch of them and he’s thrown them really, really well, so we’re going to move forward that way and go get ready,” Lebby said.

Gabriel has made 25 collegiate starts and thrown for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns in his career, so he’s accustomed to being the guy.

“I think for me that doesn’t really change anything in terms of like continue to compete, continue to work, be who I am. That’s who I am, too, so it’s a bit easier for me, because I ain’t got to fake it. I continue to work and grind every day because that’s what a quarterback does. They set the standard, but also bring the guys around them to do the same thing. With that, it’s just continue to be cohesive, because it’s a new staff but also because it’s a new team, it’s a new squad. Just getting it all together. You know how it is every single year. That’s really the big thing. The faster we click, the more growth that can be made,” Gabriel said.

Now, it’s about the opportunity that has been presented and continuing to build the relationships with his teammates in the months leading up to the start of the 2022 college football season.

“I think just the whole opportunity in general. It’s just…a lot comes with it, but I’m also the man for the job and excited for it. I know there’s a lot of guys around me too. Just being able to be at a different program and then coming to this one, there’s a lot of great things that come with this program too that a lot of people don’t get to see. There’s a bunch of great dudes. There’s a bunch of smart dudes, too. Just great men and just being around those kind of guys just uplifts the whole program and all the guys in that building. For the most part, just a bunch of great dudes that have opened up, or let me come in with open arms and I’m grateful for it,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel reunites with Lebby in Norman. During his freshman season at UCF in 2019 with Lebby as his offensive coordinator, Gabriel passed for 3,653 yards and 29 touchdowns.

“It’s funny because I think that I’ve got the memory of the UCF Leb, but, man, dude’s grown. I can even see in the offense a lot of things that we were talking about and trying to find answers to. Now, it’s on a whole other level in a really good way. Shoot, I’m just excited. I’m glad to be back with Leb. Obviously, love being coached by him, pushed me to be a lot better than I play and gets me to play at a higher level, so that’s all I can ask for,” Gabriel said.

The Sooners open the season and the Gabriel era on Sept. 3 when they play host to UTEP.

