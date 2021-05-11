The very best quarter the Blazers have ever played did not happen Monday night in Moda Center

The Blazers' greatest first quarter wasn't Monday night * originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

There are records... And then there are records that should or do have asterisks next to them.

The Trail Blazers put up 50 points on a bunch of guys wearing Houston Rockets uniforms Monday night in Moda Center, breaking the franchise record for most points in a first period.

But pardon me if I put my own personal asterisk on that record – because I saw the 49-point quarter that was the previous mark.

It was Nov.25, 1990 and it was as close to a perfect quarter as you will probably ever see. But more than that, the caliber of opposition is what made it special.

That quarter, which ended with the Blazers in front 49-18, was not against some team in full tank mode. It was against the San Antonio Spurs.

And that was the Spurs that featured a starting lineup of David Robinson, Sean Elliott, Terry Cummings, Rod Strickland and Willie Anderson.

Coached by Larry Brown.

The 1990 Blazers had 18 assists in that quarter, with Terry Porter getting 10 of them. You can see highlights of the quarter here and, trust me, if you didn’t see those early ‘90s Blazer teams play, this is a nice introduction that you must watch.

Houston on Monday night, by the way, started a lineup of Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin Jr., Kelly Olynyk, Danuel House Jr. and D.J. Augustin.

As crazy as this sounds, 50 isn’t always better than 49.