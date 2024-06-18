Vertonghen fit for Belgium's second Euro 2024 match against Romania

Belgium's Jan Vertonghen attends a press conference for the team, ahead of Saturday's UEFA EURO 2024 Group E soccer match against Romania. Bruno Fahy/Belga/dpa

Belgium record international Jan Vertonghen has recovered from injury and available to start the Euro 2024 second group stage match against Romania.

"I feel ready," the defender said on Tuesday. "Ultimately, it is the coach's decision."

The 154-times capped Vertonghen was in the squad for the Euros opener against Slovakia after dealing with groin problems, but didn't play. Belgium suffered a shock 1-0 defeat on Monday.

Romania, meanwhile, started the tournament with a 3-0 win against Ukraine and top Group E standings.