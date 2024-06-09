Verstappen wins Canadian Grand Prix with help from safety car

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of the Red Bull Racing team drives during the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Graham Hughes/Canadian Press via ZUMA Press/dpa

Champion Max Verstappen returned to winning ways as he was helped by the safety car in his triumph at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Red Bull driver started in second behind polesitter George Russell of Mercedes, and even dropped to third in the first half of the race in wet conditions, but took the lead during a safety car period in lap 26 after Logan Sargeant of Williams hit the wall.

Vertappen dropped to second behind the McLaren of Lando Norris after pitting for medium tyres in lap 46 as the track was mostly dry.

Norris also pitted in the following lap and came out side by side with the Dutchman but he slipped a bit and Verstappen took the lead back.

The safety car was again deployed following an incident with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and the Williams of Alex Albon, but that was no issue for Verstappen.

Norris grabbed second place, while Russell was third after a tight dispute with team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the final laps.

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of the Red Bull Racing team drives during the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Graham Hughes/Canadian Press via ZUMA Press/dpa