Verstappen holds off Norris to claim third straight Spanish GP win

Dutch Formula driver Max Verstappen of the Oracle Red Bull team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Hasan Bratic/dpa

World champion Max Verstappen completed a Formula One Spanish Grand Prix winning hat-trick on Sunday as he held off a charge from pole sitter Lando Norris.

Red Bull star Verstappen capitalized on a poor start from McLaren's Norris who dropped to third into turn one as Mercedes' George Russell ambushed both from fourth on the grid.

Verstappen took the lead in lap three and never looked back en route to his seventh season victory and 61st overall, facing no traffic while Norris had to work his way up again after both pit stops and eventually trailed by just over two seconds.

Mercedes showed their latest improvement with Lewis Hamilton third and Russell fourth, as Ferrari had to settle for fifth and sixth from Charles Leclerc and local star Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen increased his championship lead to 69 points, with Norris now second, two points ahead of Leclerc. But the race showed again that Verstappen's total dominance is a matter of the past.