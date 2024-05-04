Verstappen claims pole position for F1 Miami Grand Prix

Dutch racing driver Max Verstappen of the Oracle Red Bull Racing in action during the Sprint Race at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix in Miami. Richard Dole/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull capped a perfect day at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix as he secured pole position for Sunday's main race.

Verstappen, who earlier won the sprint race, clocked 1 minute 27.241 seconds at the Miami International Autodrome. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was 0.141 second behind in second, while team-mate Carlos Sainz completed the top three.

This is Verstappen's sixth pole of the season, four of which he converted to wins so far.

The Dutchman tops the drivers' standings ahead of team-mate Perez as he chases a fourth consecutive world title.