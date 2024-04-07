Verstappen back on top with commanding Japanese GP victory

RedBull's Max Verstappen (L) accepts his pole reward in Parc Femme after he qualified on pole on Qualifying day of the 2024 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from former F1 driver Jean Robert Alesi. Taidgh Barron/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

World champion Max Verstappen returned to winning ways in style on Sunday when he dominated the Japanese Grand Prix ahead of Sergio Perez for a third Red Bull one-two finish from four season races.

Verstappen collected his 57th career victory in a race that was red-flagged for half an hour after a first-lap collision between RB Visa's Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon of Alpine.

Verstappen won from Perez and the Ferrari duo of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who had dominated two weeks ago in Australia where Verstappen had to retire with a brakes problem and Perez came fifth.

It was the third straight victory from pole in Suzuka for the triple world champion Verstappen who extended his championship lead again, with Perez back in second place.