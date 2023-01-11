Which version of Russell Wilson will the Broncos get in 2023?

Jon Heath
·2 min read

There’s no denying that Russell Wilson had the worst season of his career in 2022.

The 34-year-old quarterback threw a career-low 16 touchdown passes in 15 games and 11 interceptions, tied for the second-most in his career. He was also sacked a career-high 55 times.

Not all of the blame for Wilson’s struggles falls on him — the offensive line was terrible, injuries piled up on offense, and Nathaniel Hackett’s scheme did not get the best out of Denver’s quarterback.

Some of the blame has to be placed at Wilson’s feet, though. The QB made poor decisions and held the ball too long throughout the year, and his production was inconsistent through his first 13 games.

Then the Broncos fired Hackett.

Anyone who wants to pin a majority of the blame on Hackett for Wilson’s struggles in 2022 can point to what happened next as supporting evidence. In two games under interim head coach Jerry Rosburg, Wilson threw for 505 yards and four touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 45 yards and two more scores.

Wilson and Denver’s entire offense looked better as soon as Hackett left, scoring 31 and 24 points in the team’s final two games — much better than the team’s season-long average of 16.9 points per game.

So, was Hackett the main problem?

Which version of Wilson should we expect in 2023, the one that struggled under Hackett, or the QB that finished the season strong?

“I think what you saw out there from Russell Wilson, is Russell,” Rosburg said Sunday. “That’s who he is. He is a Hall of Fame NFL quarterback. Everything has to fit together for the quarterback to play winning football. I think you saw what it would look like if we got to that point. That’s how I feel about Russell Wilson.”

If Rosburg is right — and if the Broncos hire the right coach this offseason — fans in Denver have reason to be excited about Wilson’s outlook going forward.

Wilson, always an optimist, believes the team is heading in the right direction.

“It was fun to win,” Wilson said after the Broncos’ season finale. “I love winning. There’s nothing I love more than winning.

“We’re going to do a lot more winning coming up here in the near future. It takes a lot of determination, a lot of dedication, a lot of clarity, a lot of work ethic. I’m excited about where we’re headed.”

Broncos Country, Let’s Ride (without Hackett).

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

10 takeaways from the Broncos' 2022 season

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Wilson pledges a 2023 comeback; Broncos search for new coach

    Russell Wilson pledged to bounce back from his dud of a Denver debut while the Broncos look for a coach to replace the one who bombed so spectacularly that he didn't even make it through his first season. The Broncos (5-12) extended their playoff drought to seven years and their string of losing seasons to six with a hugely disappointing 2022 campaign that held so much promise back in the spring. Hackett found that managing a good game was harder than talking a good one and he had absolutely no answers when Wilson discovered his mid-career change was so discombobulating that he resembled a rattled rookie more than a savvy superstar.

  • Russell Wilson is confident Broncos owners will hire the right coach

    "We’ve got some amazing people at the forefront of this change," Russell Wilson said of the ownership group leading a head coach search.

  • In-the-eyes directive from Pete Carroll has turned Kenneth Walker into the Seahawks’ key

    Halftime at Kansas City Christmas Day Pete Carroll looked his rookie rusher in the eyes with a directive. He’s taken off since.

  • The past three years for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) investors has not been profitable

    While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Douglas Dynamics, Inc. ( NYSE:PLOW ) share price has gained...

  • Thai regulator probes Zipmex crypto exchange amid acquisition: report

    Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has written to cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex Thailand seeking clarification on whether it has been operating as a digital-asset fund manager without permission, according to a Bloomberg report.

  • College students who work more hours are less likely to graduate

    Nearly half of all full-time college students also work. SDI Productions via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Students who work while enrolled in college are about 20% less likely to complete their degrees than similar peers who don’t work, a large and meaningful decrease in predicted graduation rates. Among those who do graduate, working students take an average 0.6 of a semester longer to finish. This is mainly because students who wo

  • Nyheim Hines named AFC special teams player of the week

    There are weeks when it is difficult to come up with an AFC special teams player of the week and weeks when the choice is obvious. Week 18 was in the latter category. No one was going to vote for anyone other than Bills kickoff returner Nyheim Hines. After an emotional pregame ceremony honoring Damar [more]

  • Quandre Diggs is the NFC defensive player of the week

    The Seahawks needed overtime to beat the Rams on Sunday and they got in a position to win largely because of safety Quandre Diggs. Los Angeles quarterback Baker Mayfield tried to hit Van Jefferson with a deep pass down the left side. But Mayfield put too much air under it and Diggs sped over to [more]

  • Jerry Jeudy is the AFC offensive player of the week

    A terrible Broncos season ended on a high note for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy had five catches for 154 yards in a 31-28 win over the Chargers. The 154 yards were a single-game best for Jeudy, who wrapped up his third NFL season last weekend. The NFL announced that Jeudy was named the AFC [more]

  • Jake Elliott named NFC special teams player of the week

    The Eagles were able to defeat the Giants and clinch the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed and they needed several Jake Elliott kicks to do it. Elliott has now been named NFC special teams player of the week for his performance. He hit all five of his field goals from 32, 52, 39, 54, and [more]

  • Illumina Selected as One of America's Most JUST Companies

    Illumina has been named one of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC, for the fourth consecutive year.

  • Brazil retail sales post biggest drop in five months in November

    Retail sales volumes in Brazil posted in November their biggest drop in five months, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, affected by higher fuel prices and a weak Black Friday performance last year. Brazil's retail sales fell 0.6% in November from October, IBGE reported, a deeper drop than the 0.3% one expected by economists polled by Reuters and the first negative reading since July. The latest data came in as consumption stutters in Brazil amid a lack of credit growth, higher interest rates and rising consumer prices, research manager Cristiano Santos said in a statement.

  • Flights Gradually Resume after FAA Pause on Domestic Departures

    Flights across the United States were paused on Wednesday morning until 9 a.m. ET due to a Federal Aviation Administration system failure.

  • Josh Allen named the AFC defensive player of the week

    The Jaguars needed a big play from their defense to wrap up the AFC South in Week 18 and they got it late in the fourth quarter. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins sacked Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs and defensive end Josh Allen scooped the ball up for a 37-yard touchdown. The score put the Jags up 20-16 [more]

  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) investors are sitting on a loss of 78% if they invested a year ago

    Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning...

  • Ciara sends Russell Wilson heartfelt, public love after the Broncos’ losing season

    R&B songstress Ciara shared a sweet and uplifting message to her NFL star husband Russell Wilson after the Denver Broncos […] The post Ciara sends Russell Wilson heartfelt, public love after the Broncos’ losing season appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 5 free agents the Rams should consider re-signing this offseason

    The Rams should consider re-signing these 5 free agents in the offseason.

  • Denver students, universities prepare for Biden's student loan forgiveness, repayment plans

    While the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan faces legal challenges, it's moving forward with a new repayment plan.

  • Scandal-hit French FA boss Le Graet forced to step down

    French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet has been forced to stand down just weeks after France's defeat in the World Cup final following a series of controversies, the body said on Wednesday.He is the second high-profile French sporting administrator to be forced to step down in recent weeks.

  • Jets not ready to give up on Zach Wilson, even if team adds veteran starting QB

    Neither Zach Wilson nor the Jets are willing to give up on the chance the job can’t eventually be his once again.