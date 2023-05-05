Which version of Lamar Jackson will we see this season? 'GMFB'
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo breaks down the version of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson we might see this upcoming season.
Jackson's comments on Thursday about his new contract seemed wholly incongruous from an onlooker's perspective. Here's where he says the divergence stems.
Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein kick off the show by discussing Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson signing a record-breaking 5 year, $260M contract. Although the process was long and contentious, the Ravens and Jackson finally come to an agreement they can both be happy about. The group attempt to set expectations for the Ravens heading into 2023, as they must now attempt to build a better offense around their franchise quarterback. Next, the trio react to and give their key takeaways from the 2023 NFL Draft. Each host gives their favorite and least favorite draft classes and Charles Robinson discusses why Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman has received so much praise over the course of the draft. The group also discuss how the members of the All-Juice Team fared on draft day and which quarterback-team fits they like best.
Getting Jackson in on a record-setting contract was huge for the Ravens and they paired him with a talented game-breaker in rookie Zay Flowers.
Lamar Jackson's offseason included a lot of uncertainty.
Lamar Jackson is staying in Baltimore. No one is happier than his Ravens teammates.
After a long and occasionally prickly contract negotiation, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are officially relying on each other to deliver the Super Bowl he promised on draft night in 2018. Believe that.
"Lamar, if you're watching, I'd love to get to work with you."
"We lost because we played with 10 people," Samuel said.
