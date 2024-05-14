A new version of Austin Reaves’ signature sneaker will soon drop

This season was a bit of a reality check for Austin Reaves. After he was a revelation last season while emerging as a valuable player, his production dropped a bit while opposing teams exposed him quite often on the defensive end this year.

Still, the 2023-24 didn’t do much to put a dent in Reaves’ overall reputation. While the hype surrounding him has died down, it’s clear he’s still a good player. The Los Angeles Lakers guard increased his scoring and assists averages while shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range in the regular season.

He still has his signature sneaker with China-based Rigorer, and it is about to be released in a new colorway that will honor his Arkansas upbringing, as well as his love of another sport: golf.

🏌️ Hillbilly Bogey is hitting the court. Combining Austin Reaves' favorite passions, the Rigorer AR1 'Hillbilly Bogey' brings his alter ego from the greens to the hardwood. Release: May 18th – 11 AM EST

Giveaway: https://t.co/jk0YJfTBob pic.twitter.com/9od9VusY3E — KICKS CREW (@kickscrew) May 13, 2024

Back in December, Reaves became a stakeholder in Rigorer, which makes it seem as if he will be with the company for a while.

This new colorway will drop this Saturday.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire