Versatility gives Jayden Reed opportunity for do-it-all role in Packers offense

From the prototypical height and weight thresholds that the Packers typically covet at receiver, the selection of Jayden Reed was a bit out of the norm considering he’s under 6-0 tall and weighs less than 195 pounds. But Reed’s speed and versatility make him an excellent fit for the Matt LaFleur offense and what it wants to accomplish.

Reed has spent the majority of offseason programs and the first two training camp practices lined up in the slot. This, in part, is due to Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs spending a lot of their time on the boundary, but also, LaFleur wants to make sure Reed — and all rookies — can handle and consistently perform specific responsibilities before more is added to their plates.

“It’s more a process where we work towards it, but he’s very capable,” said LaFleur when asked about Reed’s workload. “Within our offense there is enough flexibility within the formations that you have to know basically every spot because the way we teach is more conceptually based. Here’s a 2-by-2 concept, here’s a 3-by-1 concept, (and) knowing that I can fit anywhere in that concept.

“Now where you see guys taking the next step is, I know where the F (tight end) fits within that concept but within the same day can I go play Z or X (receiver)?’ That’s where it gets more complex, I would say. But ultimately they have to know the concept and could be in any of those spots.”

Reed spent most of his college career lined up on the boundary at Michigan State. When asked after Thursday’s practice, when the last time he saw significant slot snaps, Reed said it was most likely during his freshman season at Western Michigan. However, the Packers in their evaluation of Reed saw someone who could impact this offense in a variety of ways.

“Reed is versatile,” said Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan after Day 2 of the NFL Draft. “(He) Brings special teams value as a returner. Can play in the slot, can play outside. Strong, and again, a guy who is wired right and brings an element of toughness and competitiveness to that room.”

With such a young wide receiver room, Reed is going to play a large role as a rookie, and we are seeing that already. More often than not, when there are three receivers on the field, Reed is the go-to slot option. From there, during Thursday’s practice in a red zone period, Reed caught a touchdown pass from Jordan Love on a post route, where he got past linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and made the catch with Jaire Alexander closing in.

”I just read the defense,” said Reed after practice about this scoring play. “Based on my stem, that’s how I attack the defender, depending on how the defense is playing it, and I take it at the stem I’m supposed to. Jordan threw a great ball where I could get it and made a play.”

Along with playing from the slot, we could see Reed utilized in the gadget role within this offense. This player is often used as the pre-snap motion man and gets designed touches, often in the backfield. This element could be much more prominent in the Packers offense this season with Love at quarterback, given the added stress it puts on defenses through misdirection and forced late adjustments.

Reed was not used in this capacity during offseason programs, but as LaFleur dives deeper into the implementation of his playbook, it’s certainly something we could see more of. In addition to Reed’s touchdown on Thursday, he also got a touch on an end-around, that picked up a large gain and may have gone for a touchdown.

With 4.37 speed and the experience from his college days, Reed has the ability to win out on the boundary. He also comes to the NFL with ample return experience, averaging nearly 20 yards per return on 43 kickoffs at Michigan State and an impressive 15.0 yards per return on 37 punt attempts, including three touchdowns.

Although the Packers may lack in experience at the receiver position, they do have plenty of speed and versatility in this room. The speed brings the obvious big play potential, and not only on downfield passes but over the middle and on manufactured touches as well. The versatility allows this offense to run a number of different plays from just a few personnel packages, creating mismatches, along with adding unpredictability to the offense.

It would appear that step one for Reed as a rookie is to become consistently productive from the slot. From there, he will be asked to do more, and his impact within the offense will be felt in a variety of ways.

“All my snaps were pretty much outside in college,” said Reed. “That’s where I got most of my production in college, but I’m a football player. I want to return punts, run down on kickoff, inside, outside, I feel like I’m a football player. Wherever you put me on the field I can produce.

“Like I said, I’m a football player. I’ll play inside, outside, wherever you need me to play, or wherever I fit the best, I’m just here to be coachable and do what I’m told. I’m here for whatever helps the team win. I’m going to attack it.”

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire