Versatility a defining characteristic of Colts’ Day 3 draft picks

The Colts addressed multiple position groups on Day 3 of the NFL draft and did so on both sides of the ball. But if there is a defining characteristic that unites these six picks, it’s versatility.

Injuries happen and there are only 48 players who are eligible to be active on game days. So as the old saying in football goes, the more you can do.

“We’re always asking the question, how is this guy getting to Sunday?” said GM Chris Ballard after the draft. “How’s this guy going to dress? You’re dressing 48 guys, eight linemen, so if you draft an offensive lineman, to just play one position, unless you’re the starter, makes it very difficult.

“You need to have a guy that can play both tackle spots. A guy that can play both guard spots and swing, and really two more guys that can snap the football. I think it’s really the same thing at any position. You’ve got to have some versatility to be able to play multiple spots. We try to do that as much as we can any year, but this year was a little unusual with that.”

Tanor Bortolini is a terrific athlete and can play all three of the interior offensive line positions. He won’t be asked to play tackle, but he does have some experience there as well while at Wisconsin.

Anthony Gould will bring a dynamic presence to the Colts’ return units, averaging 15.7 yards per punt attempt in college. On offense, he can play both inside and out and impact different parts of the field with his YAC ability.

Jaylon Carlies played safety at Missouri but has linebacker size and will play that position for the Colts. Jaylin Simpson will play cornerback for the Colts but comes to the NFL having played 915 snaps on the boundary, 309 in the slot, and 454 as a free safety.

Marshall cornerback Micah Abraham spent most of his time in college on the boundary, but Ballard said that he can play in the nickel as well. Abraham is a very experienced player with terrific ball production.

Lastly, Jonah Laulu played anywhere from the B-gap to lining up as an edge rusher and everywhere in between.

“Day 3, I mean, you’re really looking for guys with upside,” added Ballard. “That you have a chance to hit on. Come down the line can be a future starter. We know the odds are low. I mean they are. The odds are low at it. But we’ve had some success in the third day. We’ve had a lot of success in the third day finding those type of players.

“We’re excited about the guys we’ve got. Our scouts, they’re involved in every round, but I give them a lot of credit, especially on the third day. They’re the ones that have been digging and fighting for these guys.”

The third day of the draft has been a sweet spot for Ballard where he’s been able to find key contributors, including Zaire Franklin, Nyheim Hines, EJ Speed, Will Fries, and Rodney Thomas, among others.

Added versatility will raise the level of competition across many of the position groups. It also means having options and flexibility, and when it comes to constructing a roster or building out a game plan for the week, options and flexibility are always a good thing.

