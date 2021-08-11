Versatility could be key to Brandon Knight making Cowboys’ roster, spot on game days

Brandon Knight went undrafted in the NFL for a reason. Knight didn’t have the ideal size or length great tackles have to transition to the next level. Moving him inside was likely, and at guard his lack of size and length is neutralized some what, but Knight didn’t have the strength that is typical of most great OGs either.

Knight has the requisite athleticism, playing tight end as a freshman at Indiana. This athleticism and his intelligence made even the center position possible for Knight, but he lacked experience snapping the ball. With no real position Knight could circle as his own at the NFL level, a good college RT didn’t get his name called in the NFL Draft. Has Knight earned a spot on the 2021 Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster with his play the last two seasons though? If he has, at what position would be better for him and the team, OT, or OG?

Next up in the 2021 Cowboys player profile countdown, No. 69 Brandon Knight.

Background Details

Jersey No.: 69 Position: Offensive Lineman Age: 24 Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 314 pounds Hometown: Noblesville, Indiana High School: Noblesville College: Indiana Draft: 2019 UDFA

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

NFL Stats

Games Off. Def. ST 22 DAL 69 7 1 110 10% 0 0% 43 10% 23 DAL LT 69 13 9 774 68% 0 0% 65 14%

Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Holding False Start Decl/Offs All Pen. 22 DAL 69 7 1 0 0 0 0 23 DAL LT 69 13 9 0 0 1 0

Player Profile

Knight might be the most under-appreciated player on the Cowboys roster. Signed as an undrafted free agent, Knight not only made the team, but he played in seven games and even started one game against the New York Jets in 2019. As a rookie, Knight ended up playing ten percent of the offensive and special teams snaps without committing a single penalty. In Knight's sophomore season the Cowboys started him at guard, but the team got a rash of injuries including not only to starting offensive tackles Tyron Smith and La'el Collins, but swing OT Cameron Erving as well. Brandon Knight had to officially move out to left tackle. In 2020 Knight played 13 games including nine starts. He played in 774 offensive snaps, many of them while injured himself, and was credited with six sacks allowed and only one called penalty. He added 65 special teams snaps as well. Going into the 2021 training camp the Cowboys clearly noticed the issues Knight had with speed rushers while playing LT last season. The plan going into training camp was to keep Knight as a guard who could move to tackle if a repeat of 2020 injuries happened to the offensive line in 2021. At least that's what it appeared until the preseason opener when he lined up for a whopping 52 snaps, all out at the tackle spots. The Cowboys appear to be trying to create a situation where they only have to take seven or eight linemen to the game day rosters. That would be one swing tackle, one swing interior and potentially one more guy that could fill in anywhere. The mix of experience at both OT spots, special teams snaps, the ability to play multiple positions, a cheaper contract, and proven starting ability makes it easy to keep a player like Knight. So far in camp, Knight hasn't had a great showing for himself, but he has previously played solid for a back up at the NFL level. The hope for all in the organization is for Collins and Smith to play every game and none of the backups to see the field beyond special teams. The ideal rarely happens in the NFL though, so having Knight as insurance is a very smart move overall for this team.

Story continues

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the About the Cowboys Podcast. This profile is part of our countdown series to the regular season. For the full 90-man roster, go here. For our 53-man roster prediction, go here.

1

1