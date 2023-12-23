Versatile William Echoles packed a punch on defense for Houston

Dec. 23—HOUSTON — For a long time, defense was all that William Echoles wanted to play.

However, as his high school career went on, he became known a bit more for his offensive line play. Even then, he was able to be a difference maker on defense in a way no one else in Northeast Mississippi was this season.

That ability earned him the honor of being the Daily Journal's 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.

"It means a lot," Echoles said. "Not many defensive linemen get it, so it means a lot."

Echoles made 96 total tackles and 26 tackles-for-loss. He also had 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one touchdown.

"He made a ton of plays for us," Houston coach Baylor Dampeer said. "We hate to see him go, but we're excited about the career he's gonna have."

Echoles's career will continue at Ole Miss. He committed on July 1 and will continue to play defensive tackle.

Much of Echoles' growth on defense has started with the little things, which led to big results.

"I think I've learned a lot. Really just like working on my mechanics and everything," he said. "When I play, you can see how much I've improved."

A lot of the results could be seen in Houston's first-round playoff game against Shannon. He had five sacks, two of which came on consecutive plays. In the North half semifinal, he helped force a big stop on fourth-and-short against West Lauderdale.

Echoles is part of a senior class that has led Houston to heights not seen in program history before its arrival.

The Hilltoppers had never reached a North half final before 2021. They've now made it each of the last two seasons. Echoles was a big reason for that success.

When tailback Jalen Washington tore his ACL early in the 2022 season, Echoles was among those who stepped up on and off the field. He was playing nearly every snap on a weekly basis on both sides of the ball.

"He's just a great leader. He led by example and really grabbed the bull by the horns and pulled other guys with him," Dampeer said. "Playing all night, probably 120 snaps a game and nobody does ,and to do it on the offensive and defensive line is a pretty big deal."

