Versatile in-state athlete Jaquavious Dodd commits to South Carolina football

South Carolina football landed another in-state commitment on Thursday night.

Eastside Class of 2025 defensive end/tight end Jaquavious Dodd committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks. Dodd is the 13th commitment for the class and sixth from South Carolina.

“It has been a crazy ride and I am excited to announce that I have committed to The University of South Carolina,” Dodd wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) page. “I want to thank everyone who has helped me on this journey. I am looking forward to the next chapter and feel great that I have found a school to call home.”

Dodd picked USC over Virginia, Virginia Tech, Connecticut and Florida State, among others. He took official visits to UConn and Virginia and an unofficial one to FSU.

Dodd was offered by USC assistant coach Sterling Lucas in May. He attended a Gamecocks camp last summer.

247Sports Composite ranks Dodd as a four-star prospect and No. 2 in SC for Class of 2025.

The 6-foot-6 rising senior had 53 tackles and a team-high 13 sacks last season. Dodd plays tight end on offense. He also plays basketball and runs track.

South Carolina football class of 2025

Jayden Sellers (WR) — committed Oct. 26, 2023 Brian Rowe (WR) — committed April 9 Damarcus Leach (DB) — committed April 10 Anthony Addison (DE) — committed April 12 Shamari Earls (DB) — committed April 20 Caleb Williams (DE) — committed April 21 Jaquel Holman (ATH) — committed June 8 Kobby Sakyi-Prah (DE) — committed June 10 Chris Hatfield (DB/WR) — committed June 11 Preston Douglas (TE) — committed June 12 AJ Holloway (LB) — committed June 14 Shedrick Sarratt (OL) — committed June 14 Jaquavious Dodd (DL) — committed June 20