Versatile RB Dalvin Cook still prides himself on being ‘bell-cow’

Dalvin Cook is already a three-time Pro Bowler and widely recognized as one of the best running backs in the league. But he could take things up a notch in 2022 with Kevin O’Connell overseeing the offense as the new head coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

There has been talk of Cook being utilized more as a receiver in the spring practices. It doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering he’s one of the most versatile playmakers coming out of the offensive backfield in the NFL.

So it only makes sense for O’Connell to look at creating more opportunities to get the ball in his hands. The Vikings might be deep at the running back, but Cook, 26, still prides himself on being the bell-cow player at that position.

“I could get the ball 30 times, and you could give it to me 30 more times the next game. And then I could go out there and catch five or ten passes,” said Cook, when speaking with FOX 9 Sports’ Hobie Artigue. “…Being a bell-cow running back is what I pride myself on being. One of those old school, Warrick Dunn—just being one of those guys.”

It’s not only Cook’s willingness to be in on every snap, but the ability to be an all-purpose running back is rare at an elite level.

Sure, there’s a lot of versatility in the NFL these days, but there aren’t many players that can impact a game at every job like the Vikings’ starting tailback.

But it’s also good to have options like Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu and even rookie Ty Chandler to help keep Cook healthy down the stretch. There’s obviously a level of toughness and pride that comes with being in on all of the snaps, but the team has to look beyond just one game, too.

It’s good to know Cook is capable of being the marathon-man on the field, but the Vikings desperately need him as healthy as possible if they have any hope of competing in the playoffs.

