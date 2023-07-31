Versatile local three-star ATH Andy Bass has Oklahoma in his top three

Three-star athlete Andy Bass is nearing the end of his recruitment. The release of his top three on Sunday highlights a pivotal moment in his recruitment and sends a message to the three remaining schools about where things stand.

Sunday afternoon Bass released his top three schools remaining. Joining the Sooners were Syracuse and Kansas State.

Oklahoma has plenty of experience in recruiting battles with Big 12 foe Kansas State. Especially for more regional prospects. Oklahoma fighting off schools from New York is a little different, though.

Nonetheless, Oklahoma has to like its chances being that Bass is a local product. Oklahoma allows Bass to stay close to home, surrounded by many friends and family. On the playing field, Bass told Rivals that he’d primarily be joining the running back room, but that wouldn’t be all.

“They have a pretty unique plan for me too, after what I got to hear from Coach Lebby and Coach Murray on Friday,” Bass told OUInsider’s Parker Thune. “I think I would be playing some running back; I’d be in the running back room. But I’d also be split out wide quite a bit, trying to get me one-on-one with linebackers. And they even said [I’d be] playing some quarterback inside the goal line. [I’d have] kind of my own package for that. So they definitely brought some interesting things for me to think about.”

Oklahoma has a plan to utilize Bass’ athleticism in a myriad of ways. Bass plays QB for his Heritage Hall High School team. Still, his most likely ceiling in college is playing multiple positions as a true offensive weapon that can run, catch, and occasionally play a little quarterback.

There is no set timetable for his decision, but it’s likely Bass will want to visit his other finalists throughout the season before making a decision. Most recently, Bass was at Oklahoma this weekend for Party at the Palace, representing Oklahoma’s last summer recruiting event as the dead period begins August 1st.

More Recruiting!

Oklahoma makes into final three for four-star RB Caden Durham

Brent Venables, Oklahoma Sooners breaking mold with 2025 recruiting class

Sooners earn crystal ball prediction for 2024 3-star safety

On3 prediction favors Oklahoma for 2025 LB Christian Thatcher

Sooners receive prediction for talented 2024 offensive lineman

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire