Versatile defender Michael Boganowski signs with the Oklahoma Sooners

Brent Venables has a unique defense that has been replicated and studied by coaches at all levels of football. It’s multiple by nature, and its ability to match up with whatever a team may throw at it is one of its foundational principles.

For this defense to be successful, versatility is a must. That’s why Oklahoma went out to find a kid like Michael Boganowski. His size, speed, and versatility always attracted the Sooners staff.

He dominated at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds at Junction City (Kan.) High and was even initially recruited as a safety. It’s safe to say he’ll get his first crack in college as a safety as well, but because of his frame, he could slide down, bulk up, and play linebacker, or he could end up at the most versatile spot on the defense, Cheetah.

Signing Boganowski is excellent because he won’t be rushed to the playing field in the vaunted SEC, and the Sooners can use the offseason to try and figure out where he fits the most. The Sooners have depth at linebacker and in the secondary, so as they find a home for him, he can be brought along slowly if necessary.

More from the 2024 early signing period

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire