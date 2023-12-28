Versatile DB transfer portal target gets Gators offer, eyes official visit

Billy Napier and Co. are still working hard on wrapping up Florida football’s roster for the upcoming 2024 season as both the 2024 recruiting cycle plus the transfer portal consume the program’s attention.

One member of the latter category recently received an offer from the Gators and is pondering a visit to Gainesville in the near future. That person is former Western Kentucky safety Kendrick Simpkins, who was a three-star recruit out of Montgomery, Alabama, in the 2020 class.

Swamp247’s Jacob Rudner reached out to the junior on Wednesday shortly after Simpkins received an offer from Napier’s staff.

“I know a little about Florida,” Simpkins responded via text. “Of course, it’s the SEC and they have historically a defensive background (and are) looking to turn it around.”

The 6-foot, 196-pound defensive back amassed 51 total tackles — 11.0 for a loss including 7.5 sacks — a pass defended and four forced fumbles in 2023, topping all Football Bowl Subdivision DBs in sacks and tying the FBS lead in forced fumbles. He played 771 snaps on defense, which broke down into 121 at edge rusher, 253 at free safety, 235 in the box, 155 in the slot, seven at outside corner and one head-up over the center.

Florida’s newly hired secondary coach Will Harris has been the point man in Simpkins’ recruitment.

“It was great,” he said of his discussions with Harris. “Seems like he’s about business and I know a little bit of his background. He’s a great coach and developer.”

Despite the offer, the Gators have not yet set an official visit date for the coveted college veteran. However, it is expected that Simpkins will make the trek to check out the Swamp at some point.

On3’s transfer portal predictor gives the Gators a 53.3% chance of signing him followed by the Baylor Bears at 46.7%.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire