Versatile David Fry continues to show how important he is to the Guardians

May 18—When Stephen Vogt was hired as manager of the Guardians back on Nov. 6, his knowledge about David Fry could have fit on a cocktail napkin with plenty of room left to put down a drink.

"A versatile defender who can hit lefties," Vogt said, reciting what he knew of the 28-year-old player from Irving, Texas, at his hiring.

Fry continued to show he's much more than that, with another high-impact game in the Guardians' 11-4 whipping of the visiting Minnesota Twins on May 18 at Progressive Field.

And he didn't even have a hit in the game.

The Guardians' Swiss Army Knife who can play virtually every position on the field walked twice, scored a run after getting hit by a pitch and played flawless defense in left field as Cleveland improved to 29-17. They lead the AL Central by 1.5 games over the Royals and 4.5 over the Twins.

With the season barely past the quarter mark, Vogt knows a lot more about Fry, enough to surmise that the "versatile defender who can hit lefties" is borderline indispensable and a player that is earning more and more playing time.

Heading into the Guardians' May 18 game against the visiting Twins, a series royale between two of the top contenders in the AL Central, Fry was batting .333 (25-for-75) with four home runs and 14 RBI. He belted his fourth homer of the season in the series opener on May 17, part of a 3-for-3, two-RBI day in the Guardians' 3-2 victory.

"Whatever we've asked of David, he's met with a smile and he's attacked it," Vogt said. "He's gone out and performed. He's hit righties and versus lefties. It's really powerful for a player to be able to do that. Whatever we've thrown at David, he's taken it and run with it. It's been fun to watch."

Not only is Fry being productive on a level that most — more than likely — didn't anticipate, but he's doing it by playing a multitude of positions.

Through 46 games, Fry has played seven games a first base, eight in left field, one at third base, 11 at catcher and four as the team's designated hitter. He's by far the most versatile player on their Guardians' roster, though Tyler Freeman can throw his hat in that ring, too, with 37 games in center, one at shortstop, one at third and three at second.

"It's incredible," Vogt said of Fry's ability to play — and play well — multiple positions. "That takes a lot of work every single day. You have to do three times the work of everybody because you're working at three different positions. It's taxing, but you love it so you're going to put in the work that you need to do."

So where is Fry's true "home" on the field? In truth, he probably doesn't have one. He's been behind the plate in 11 games, but both Bo Naylor and Austin Hedges have seen more action there. The seven games at first base and eight games in left field are in the regular positions of Josh Naylor and Steven Kwan, respectively. What a bonus it has been for the Guardians to have someone like Fry step in and play left field when leadoff hitter Kwan hit the injured list recently.

There's no single position at which Fry can call "home," but it doesn't make him any less valuable. If anything, it has made him that much more indispensable.

"I think it's all a credit to Dave," Vogt said, "asking him to work on his catching and then coming into camp getting a bulk of his time in a spot when he's used to bouncing around — and we're asking him to just catch. Then we're like, 'Hey, you're gonna play first tomorrow... Hey, you're gonna go to the outfield once we get rolling."

Fry's ability to play multiple positions — and play them well — and also hit for a high average has in some ways forced Vogt to find a spot for him in the lineup. It is playing time that he worked for and earned, much like the playing time that Tyler Freeman has worked for and earned as the everyday center fielder.

Freeman had the first four-hit game of his career in the Guardians win on May 18, driving in three runs in the blowout win.

Both Fry and Freeman entered this season likely fighting for roster spots. Now they've earned major playing time via their productivity.

"I want to believe it lights a ‏fire under everybody," said Vogt of players earning playing time with productivity. "(They see) 'I can put in the work, show it on the field and I'm gonna play. (Fry) is definitely getting more playing time than he did when we initially set out."

Playing time he earned and is holding onto.