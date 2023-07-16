Versatile Cats playing together

Jul. 15—Kentucky coach John Calipari only had 10 practices with his team before leaving for the GLOBL Jam in Toronto, but following a successful scrimmage and two convincing victories, the Wildcats are starting to see their potential for 2023-24.

UK opened its international trip with a reported 20-point victory over Team Africa in a closed-door scrimmage, then dispatched Germany 81-73 on Wednesday before rolling Canada 93-69 on Thursday.

Calipari's already learned much about his squad, which has him feeling optimistic heading into Saturday's final pool play game against Africa. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.

"The thing that we have is we have really good basketball players," said Calipari, whose team has already secured its place in Sunday's title game. "They're basketball players, and so you've got five guys at all times on the floor that can pass and shoot and drive and make decisions.

"It's my old way of playing, which is give them space and space the court and fly, which is probably 90% of my career coaching that way — but you've got to have a bunch of guys that can play basketball."

Calipari will continue to switch up lineups, with starters expected to be 6-foot-8 freshman guard Justin Edwards, 6-3 freshman guard D.J. Wagner, 6-2 freshman guard Rob Dillingham, 6-9 freshman guard Jordan Burks and 6-9 grad forward Tre Mitchell.

Having so many versatile, unselfish players is part of the reason why Kentucky's coaches are so confident.

"We're playing the dribble drive, which means you're beating people and just reading and hitting the open man," Calipari said. "If you watch, it's fun to watch. You're giving them space and letting them do their thing. 'Do your thing, I'm letting you go. Just don't be selfish.'

"They like each other, they're playing for each other. They know when you're playing in this event, it's not like a pick-up game. You better play together or you'll get beat, and they're playing together."

In Thursday's romp over Canada, the Cats racked up 27 assists on 35 made baskets while committing only nine turnovers.

Even though it took some time to get going, Calipari added, he's not against letting his players figure things out on the floor.

"We'll do that this year," he said. "We've got a group playing well, let them play. When you get in, it's about the team playing well. Just be unselfish and play defense and rebound and fly, and you'll stay in. It's a good group.

"Everybody eats, they share, they create for each other — it's easier when you play that way."

The Cats will be met with a Team Africa lineup that includes 6-9 big man Emmanuel Okorafor, who averaged 4.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in five games after a late arrival to Louisville last season; 6-8 forward Babacar Faye, who transferred to Western Kentucky after averaging 4.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game at College of Charleston; Nelly Joseph, a 6-10 forward who tallied 14.9 points and 9.3 rebounds for Iona last season before transferring to New Mexico; Aly Khalifa, a 6-11 center who notched 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game at Charlotte before transferring to BYU this spring; and Jean Boissy, an All-Basketball Africa League First-Team selection last year in Senegal.

No matter the outcome, Calipari expects to see his players grow from the GLOBL Jam experience.

"It's July, we're going to get better," he said. "When you get young guys, they're not sturdy yet. They're inconsistent, both on offense — they'll stand up, they stop playing. On offense, they're too erect at times because they're not sturdy enough. Their shot, they move a little bit.

"That happens to young guys. But again, they're going to get better. This has been good for them to go against older players."