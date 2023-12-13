Verrett views mentorship as key part of role with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Cornerback Jason Verrett is back with the 49ers.

Verrett, 32, might never return to a prominent role on the field.

But, regardless, he knows he can be a significant factor in the team’s fortunes through the remainder of the season.

When asked about his expectations after signing with the 49ers’ practice squad this week, Verrett answered, “Just to be myself and try to adapt to everything they’re doing right now. I’m not trying to do anything too crazy, just trying to be myself as much as I can.”

"It means a lot."



Jason Verrett on the warm welcome back from the 49ers' locker room ❤ pic.twitter.com/aGaI06EOWC — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 13, 2023

After all, Verrett is more of an insurance policy at this point because the 49ers are getting production from starting cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir.

Verrett seems to realize his role with the 49ers extends far beyond the playing field.

“I’m just happy that I could be here to help mentor them and help elevate their game even more," he said.

Verrett is back for his fifth season with the 49ers. Three of his previous four years ended in disappointment while on injured reserve.

He was the 49ers’ top cornerback to open the 2021 NFL season, but he sustained a torn ACL against the Detroit Lions in Week 1. He was working his way back with the team last year when he sustained a torn Achilles in November.

Verrett was a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. A variety of injuries have limited him to just 40 career games in the league.

Verrett said Wednesday that he never considered retiring -- even after his most recent setbacks.

“It’s been my journey,” he said. “It’s been a battle. But one thing about me, man, I’m always going to battle through and [I’m] not really too worried about the obstacles that I’ve faced.

“I take them head on, and I’m just happy that I got an organization like here that just believes in me, despite everything I’ve been through.”

Verrett says he never considered retirement after suffering season-ending injuries in 2021 and '22 pic.twitter.com/11snn1PGao — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 13, 2023

Verrett spent a month with the Houston Texans’ practice squad earlier this season with former 49ers assistant coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive backs coach Cory Undlin.

He said he always had his heart set on returning to the 49ers.

That feeling was only reinforced when Verrett worked out for the 49ers on Nov. 16. A unique scene took place on the practice field when several of the team members went out to support him.

“It meant a lot for the guys who stayed and watched me do my workout,” Verrett said. “The relationship I got with these guys is bigger than just being in the locker room. We got relationships outside of this.

“I was definitely fortunate and blessed to have them watch me, and it just shows what I mean to them and what they mean to me.”

Verrett took some time after the 49ers offered him a spot on the practice squad to consider whether it was the best move for him at this time, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

He informed 49ers general manager John Lynch last week he would accept the offer and re-sign with the organization. Verrett was greeted enthusiastically by many of his teammates after the 49ers’ 28-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

“It means a lot,” Verrett said. “It speaks volumes about everybody here, from top to bottom, in the organization, how they feel about me.

“And I try to reciprocate the same energy. I’m just excited to be back. I missed all the guys and I’m ready to help them get on this run.”

