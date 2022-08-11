Veronica Burton with an And One vs. New York Liberty
Veronica Burton (Dallas Wings) with an And One vs. New York Liberty, 08/10/2022
The 6-2 6-4 second-round loss to Belinda Bencic at the National Bank Open followed her first singles win in more than a year.
The patients are thought to have caught the virus from animals such as shrews, and not from humans.
The first live results show of this season of "America's Got Talent" saw Drake Milligan learn his fate and a shocking result that upset Simon Cowell.
The Bowlen era has come to an end. Here are the Broncos' new owners.
Kyle Shanahan is not happy with the NFL's rule that prevents him from wearing certain styles of hats, including the famous "Shanahat."
The Nets' reported first offer to the Celtics in Kevin Durant trade talks was, quite frankly, pretty comical.
Swarbrick held a live online chat for Notre Dame's alumni association Wednesday, during which he addressed recent developments with the Big Ten and how they could impact the school's ability to remain a football independent. The Big Ten's new media rights deals are not yet finalized, but the conference is moving toward contracts with Fox, NBC and CBS.
The top two finishers at the 150th Open could now be bound for LIV Golf.
"I've had some of them tell me, 'I'll see you on Tour again.' I said, 'No you won't.'"
Cameron Smith, the Open champion, has signed a $100 million-plus deal to join LIV Golf in a major coup for the Saudi-backed rebel series.
J.D. Davis watched three pitches go by in his strikeout against Josh Hader in the ninth inning Tuesday night. Only one was an actual strike.
Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas react to PGA Tour-LIV Golf lawsuit.
The Kansas City Chiefs’ first depth chart is out and reads mostly as expected. But there are a couple of surprises ...
Serena Williams lost her first match since telling the world she is ready to leave professional tennis on Wednesday at the National Bank Open in Toronto.
Shortly after a U.S. district judge denied temporary restraining orders for three of its members, LIV Golf released a statement. Meanwhile, Jay Monahan sent a memo to PGA Tour members.
This is Matsuyama's second WD this season.
The Sixers have had a solid offseason as they reload for an NBA title chase in 2022-23 - but that offseason might not be done, and things could maybe, perhaps get insane. By Adam Hermann
The high stakes of recruiting in college football means Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy had to leave, but we have to find a way towards reconciliation.
Panthers CB Donte Jackson praised Baker Mayfield's trash talk, saying he's brought out the best of both the offense and the defense during training camp.