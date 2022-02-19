A pair of Bengals players were fined by the NFL this week for infractions committed during their Super Bowl loss to the Rams.

Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves was fined $5,555 for coming off the bench to celebrate an interception by safety Jessie Bates late in the first half. Hargreaves was inactive for the game and in street clothes, which is why he was flagged during the game and disciplined by the league this week.

Right tackle Isaiah Prince also drew a fine from the league. Prince was penalized for unnecessary roughness after quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked by Rams linebacker Von Miller in the fourth quarter. Burrow tweaked his knee on the play, but remained in the game.

The NFL fined him $4,722 for the penalty.

Vernon Hargreaves, Isaiah Prince fined for Super Bowl infractions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk