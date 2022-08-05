Vernon Hargreaves among five players who worked out for Bears

The Bears worked out five players Thursday, including former first-round draft selection Vernon Hargreaves.

The Buccaneers used the 11th overall choice on Hargreaves in 2016, and he started every game as a rookie. Injuries limited him to 10 games over the next two seasons.

He played nine games for Tampa in 2019 before the Bucs cut him.

Hargreaves played 22 games for the Texans in 2019-20 and eight games for them last season before they released him. He finished last season with the Bengals.

Hargreaves, 27, played three snaps in the wild card playoff game against the Raiders last season.

The Bears are seeking depth behind Jaylon Johnson and rookie Kyler Gordon.

Defensive back Davontae Harris, defensive back Isaiah Johnson, defensive tackle Trevon Coley and defensive end Josh Mauro were the other players who worked out for the Bears.

Mauro has played 80 games with 40 starts in eight seasons, but only eight the past two seasons with the Cardinals.

