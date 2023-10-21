Vernon football beats Sussex Tech for eighth straight win, will host playoff game

VERNON − Last week, Vernon celebrated history when it claimed its first-ever league title.

This week, the Sussex County school established its future by securing an opening-round home playoff game next weekend.

The Vikings did so with a 35-16 win over Sussex Tech on Friday in a SFC crossover at Anthony J. Macerino Stadium.

