Vernon Davis weighs in on new teammates Case Keenum and Landon Collins

On Tuesday, Redskins veteran tight end and DMV native Vernon Davis returned to Truesdell Education Campus in Northwest D.C. for a ceremony celebrating the NFL veteran's career and contributions to his local community.

During the event, Davis also took some time to talk football. Specifically, the tight end spoke on two of the major moves the Redskins have made this season: the trade for Case Keenum and the big signing of free agent safety Landon Collins.

Starting with the player that Davis could be catching passes from in a few months, Keenum is a player that the tight end admitted he is not too familiar with besides a little tape he has watched on him. However, Davis was confident that any move the Redskins front office was willing to make is one he could get behind.

"You can only be optimistic," Davis told NBC Sports Washington. "I feel that he's a tremendous asset."

As for his thoughts on the signing of Landon Collins, Davis couldn't help but break into a smile when talking about the money the safety will be receiving.

"Pretty healthy contract he was able to get there," Davis said with a smile and a laugh.

Speaking on his fit with the team, he's happy to see an opponent become a teammate calling Collins a, "great talent" and expressing his excitement to get to work with the newest addition.

When asked about what other moves he thinks the Redskins should make this offseason, Davis didn't have much in mind. To him, a lot of the team's success will come from what's already on the roster.

"I feel like we're so talented across the board," Davis said.

Besides analyzing the offseason transactions, Davis' Tuesday included a trip down memory lane and a prestigious honor. At his former elementary school in front of a community, he's had a large impact on, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser presented Davis with a mural and declared that going forward March 12 would now be "Vernon Davis Day".

The 13-year veteran has done a lot to help out those who live where he once did. With his "Vernon Davis Foundation for the Arts" charity and "Read 85" campaign, Davis has helped improve education and creativity in the youth.

