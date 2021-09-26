Vernon Davis recalls 'tears of joy' after The Catch III vs. Saints

Davis recalls 'tears of joy' after The Catch III vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Every fan base has that moment they'll never forget, for better or worse. Luckily for 49ers fans, there's a hanful of unforgettable moments.

That includes Vernon Davis' famous game-winning catch against the New Orleans Saints in the 2012 playoffs.

The 49ers entered the NFC Divisional Round as NFC West champions in their first playoff game since the 2002 season. Davis capped off one of the greatest games in franchise history by hauling a 14-yard touchown from quarterback Alex Smith with only nine seconds remaining.

Dubbed "The Catch III," Davis' contested grab gave the 49ers a wild 36-32 win over the Saints in front of the home fans at Candlestick Park.

Polls closed!



You voted the NFC Divisional Playoff Game vs Saints as the greatest #49ers game from the past 10 years.



Highlight: Vernon Davis' game-winning touchdown in final seconds to give #49ers first playoff win in nearly a decade. #Random49ers pic.twitter.com/r0Y7somjWn — #Random49ers (@Random49ers) March 21, 2020

"That moment -- those tears, those are tears of joy," Davis said to former 49ers teammates Joe Staley and Takeo Spike on "Players' Only," which will air Sunday at 4 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area. "... It was just excitement. I felt like I came through. I came through not just for myself but for my teammates. When you guys counted on me, I was there. I was able to be there.

"But none of that would have happened if it wasn't for just the progression that we were able to create together -- the togetherness, and just being on such an amazing team. That's what that was. It was just tears of joy, and being able to create that moment with a band of brothers."

Davis dominated the Saints in the 49ers' win, finishing with seven receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

The 49ers selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. Jan. 14, 2012 marked his first playoff game with the franchise, and one he'll never forget.

