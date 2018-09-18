Vernon Davis reacts to brother Vontae Davis' abrupt retirement

Vernon Davis, brother of retired Buffalo Bills cornerback, Vontae Davis, took to social media to respond to his brother's abrupt retirement.

Easily the most talked about story following Week 2 in the NFL was the abrupt retirement of Buffalo Bills' cornerback, Vontae Davis.

Not once in the history of the NFL has there been a mid-game retirement, which caused plenty of reason for a stir.

Davis' brother Vernon, Redskins' tight end, took to social media Tuesday to address his younger brother's abrupt retirement via Instagram. An inspirational video containing photos of the two brothers and a voice-over was a fitting tribute to the younger Davis' time in the NFL.

"I feel like I retired because we're so close and I look at him as he's my son even though he's my younger brother," Vernon said in the Instagram post.

Vontae was signed by the Buffalo Bills in February 2018 on a one-year deal. He had been in the NFL since 2009 with the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts.

Despite the drama surrounding what seemed like an impulsive decision to many, Vontae was inactive for his first week with the Bills and did not see the field in Week 2.

See Vernon's tribute to his brother on Instagram below: