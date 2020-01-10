On the field, Vernon Davis plays the role of a dependable tight end that can both act as a security blanket for the quarterback or stretch the field. Off the field, Davis has an interest in playing many different roles as he's found a passion in film.

From having appearances in shows such as "The League" to starring in the movie "Hell on the Border" Davis is much more than just a football player. With his determination and love for the arts, Davis has been nominated for the NFL's "Anything But Ordinary" Player of the Year award.

The award will be presented along with others at the NFL Honors on Saturday, February 2 prior to the Super Bowl that weekend. It aims to "honor players pushing the envelope through entrepreneurship, technology, and literary or creative arts in their day-to-day lives," a press release stated.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The winner will be determined through fan voting, which takes place from January 10-20 at this link. Fans can also head here to learn more about Davis, as well as nominees from the other 31 teams including Baltimore's Justin Tucker.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Vernon Davis named Redskins 'Anything But Ordinary' award nominee originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington