Vernon Davis makes his retirement official in lengthy Twitter letter

A day after Vernon Davis announced his retirement in a skit with Rob Gronkowski, the tight end reaffirmed his decision to walk away from the game on Monday.

Davis penned a lengthy note on Twitter, thanking all three teams -- the 49ers, Broncos and Redskins -- he played for.

"I've recently decided to retire from the game of football because of the constant wear and tear my body has sustained during my 14-year career," Davis wrote. "I want to leave the game while I am healthy and able to pursue other passions and begin the next chapter of my life."

The 36-year-old made two Pro Bowlers during his 14 seasons. Originally the No. 6 pick in the 2006 draft, Davis spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the 49ers. Davis is the most productive tight end in 49ers history, as he ranks sixth in franchise receiving yards and fourth in receiving touchdowns.

After being traded to the Broncos midseason in 2015, Davis struggled and was unable to find his role. He signed with Washington in 2016, and turned in three more productive seasons, despite being in his mid-thirties.

Davis enjoyed good health for much of his career, but cited the wear and tear on his body as the main reason he chose to walk away from the game. Prior to the 2019 season, the tight end had only missed six games in his career. But he suffered a concussion against the Giants in Week 4 of the 2019 season, one that he never returned from.

No. 85 was best known for his pass-catching and athletic ability, and still showed plenty of it during his final season. The final touchdown of his career was an epic 48-yard touchdown against the Eagles this past September (you can watch the play below).

In honor of Vernon Davis' retirement, here's the final TD of his career. Crazy athleticism for the then-35-year-old pic.twitter.com/3zYGSAwdXm — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) February 2, 2020

Best of luck to Davis as he moves on to the next chapter of his life.

