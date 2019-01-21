Vernon Davis donates Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen Redskins fan Ryan Howey

Vernon Davis meets with Ryan Howey and his family (via Washington Redskins)

When Vernon Davis heard the story of Ryan Howey, an 18-year-old fan of his Washington Redskins who was diagnosed with brain cancer last May, he was touched. The veteran tight end drove two hours to meet Howey last month in Sykesville, Maryland.

Unfortunately, Howey died shortly after meeting Davis, surrounded by his family at home on New Year’s Day. Davis wanted to help out the family, and ultimately he decided to help donate three tickets to Super Bowl LIII to Ryan’s parents and sister.

The NFL’s collective bargaining agreement allows players who are not in the Super Bowl to purchase two tickets, while the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation donated a third ticket.

“I FaceTimed them,” Davis said, via TMZ. “I was explaining to them, ‘Hey, I think it’d be great if you guys can go to the Super Bowl. I have three tickets for you all and I’m putting you up in a hotel and you guys get to see a good game.'”

The Howey family held a funeral for Ryan on January 7, so a trip to Atlanta for the Super Bowl on February 3 will be another chance to honor his memory. According to his obituary, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his sister, and all things football.

“I don’t feel like no one was really thinking of them in that manner,” Davis added. “It was just on my heart, man.”

Davis has ingrained himself with the local community

Even before his visit and donation to the Howey family, Davis was known for spending time to better his community. A native of the D.C. area, Davis is Washington’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award, which is given to players for outstanding community service.

Davis created the Vernon Davis Foundation for the Arts in 2012 to promote art appreciation and education among underserved communities. Since joining his hometown team in 2016, Davis also began a Read 85 campaign, in which he visited six local underprivileged schools to speak to students and donated over 500 books.

Davis has been active in working with the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, along with local organizations including the Boys and Girls Club, National Center for Homelessness and Covenant House.

