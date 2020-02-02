Vernon Davis announces retirement in skit with Rob Gronkowski

There are plenty of ways for an NFL player to announce their retirement, but Vernon Davis may have just come up with a brand-new one.

During FOX's pregame coverage of Super Bowl 54, a short skit starring Rob Gronkowski, James Harrison and Davis was aired. It featured Gronkowski talking about bringing his retirement crew down to Miami, as he looked at Harrison and then Davis. Davis responded with "That's right, I'm retired."

That was it. Just like that, in four words, the veteran tight end's NFL career was over.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ESPN's John Keim did confirm the video, meaning that Davis is actually retiring and not just playing into Gronk's humor.

Davis announcing his retirement in front of a camera doesn't come as much of a surprise. The tight end has always had a passion for acting. Throughout his career, he's starred in television shows and movies. However, the short and somewhat confusing nature made it hard to fully grasp at first.

Yet, if this really is the end for Davis, it will mark the completion of a 14-year career in which he recorded 583 receptions for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns. The veteran was a two-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos in 2015.

Story continues

Davis' final four seasons came in Washington, where he proved to be a reliable target that seemed to defy age by continuously showing off his speed in the open field. Davis tallied 1,721 receiving yards and eight touchdowns with the Redskins. His 2019 season was cut short, however, as he only appeared in four games due to injuries. Davis turned 36 on January 31 and was a free agent entering the offseason.

For the Redskins, Davis was never a sure bet to rejoin the team in 2020. Yet his retirement will make the search for new weapons at the position in the coming months even more important. Jordan Reed's future remains up in the air thanks to his concussion history. Washington could be looking at a roster without the two top tight end targets it has relied upon in the past.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Vernon Davis announces retirement in skit with Rob Gronkowski originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington