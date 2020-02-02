Vernon Davis announces retirement alongside Rob Gronkowski in 'Golden Girls' spoof

With his former team hours from kickoff, Vernon Davis nabbed a bit of the pregame spotlight on Super Bowl Sunday.

The former San Francisco 49ers tight end announced his retirement. He didn’t do so with a tweet or in an interview.

He let the world know of his plans via a “Golden Girls” spoof alongside fellow retired players Rob Gronkowski and James Harrison. And Miss Cheryl.

‘That’s right, I’m retiring’

Here’s the bit that aired on Fox during its pregame coverage:

“That’s right, I’m retiring,” Davis said.

Davis is stepping away from football after 14 seasons in the NFL, the last four with Washington. He made two Pro Bowls during 10 seasons with the 49ers, who drafted him with the No. 6 pick out of Maryland in 2006.

Though he never reached the elite heights of contemporary tight ends like Gronkowski and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, he remained one of the game’s most dangerous receiving weapons at the position late into his career.

Vernon Davis nabbed a bit of the Super Bowl spotlight to announce his retirement.(Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Davis’ career numbers

He finishes ninth all-time among tight ends with 583 career catches and sixth with 63 touchdowns. He tallied 7,562 yards as a receiver. His unique speed at the position made him a regular threat to score whenever he caught the ball in open space.

Davis won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2015 after a midseason trade from the 49ers before signing with Washington the following offseason.

