Vernon Davis announces he’s retired on Super Bowl pregame show

It looks like veteran tight end Vernon Davis has decided to call it a career.

During a bit on FOX’s pregame show, Rob Gronkowski said he had found a retirement crew to hang out with in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV. He introduced former Steelers and Patriots linebacker James Harrison and then introduced Davis as another part of the group.

“That’s right. I’m retired,” Davis said.

Davis played in only four games for Washington during the 2019 season before suffering a concussion that ultimately led to a spot on injured reserve. He spent the last four seasons with Washington and spent his first nine seasons with the 49ers before an in-season trade to the Broncos in 2015.

Davis had 583 catches for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns over the course of his career. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro in 2013.