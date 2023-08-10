Vernon coach Kevin Sherrill prepares for final season coaching his son

Life provides little gifts for us to enjoy daily. Most of us often get too busy that we forget to stop and be thankful for those gifts.

Kevin Sherrill is savoring every little gift he can find as he embarks on his third season at the helm of the Vernon football team. That’s because 2023 is likely the end of an era for the Sherrill family, and it’s something neither Kevin nor his son, Kale, want to take for granted.

“Being a dad is just a gift from God. I'm so blessed to have two wonderful children. It's been the highlight of my life to coach him,” the veteran coach said. “It's hard to put into words because it's just a gift. It's been the most rewarding thing in my life.”

Sherrill began coaching his son when Kale was playing flag football. Both are aware that, at some point, the journey will end. They hope the finalé doesn’t happen until December and hopefully at AT&T Stadium.

“We talk about it (ending) sometimes. It’s really hard to talk about, so we agreed that we're going to get after it each day because we want to keep this year and this season going as long as we can. We want it to be special,” Sherrill said. “When that time's up, then that time's up, so we've got to make the most of it. That's the bittersweet thing about him being a senior. We have one more football season together.”

The little gifts have kept Sherrill returning to the sidelines for each of his 26 seasons.

“I feel like coaching is a calling. You have to be all in with both feet when you do this job. It’s been 110 degrees in the afternoon. You don't necessarily make a lot of money doing it. The hours are tough,” Sherrill said. “It seems like it's a tougher job every year. Public education gets a little bit crazier each year. But that is coaching, and there are a lot of those little moments that I enjoy.”

The 2023 season might mark the last time for the Sherrills to grace the football field as a coach and player. However, it might not be long before Vernon has Kevin and Kale roaming the sideline again.

“He's always told me he’d like to coach when he gets out of college. If he does pursue that, it’s gonna keep me going,” Sherrill said. “That's gonna be the juice that I use. I love being around the kids anyway, but it'd be a double blessing if, one of these days, we get to coach together.”

OFFENSE

The Lions offense will have a few changes this year, with Paul Crosthwait named offensive coordinator after Kane Harris retired. Crosthwait impressed Sherril when he began drawing up plays on the whiteboard during his interview.

Vernon hopes Crosthwait can dial up a healthy season, starting with quarterback Kale Sherrill. The senior battled multiple leg injuries last year. Jevon Fanner, TJ Thomas, Adarius Williams, Ty Scott, and sophomore Tru Gipson will see carries from the Slot-T for the Lions.

The offensive line lost three seniors, but seniors Ismael Urista and Alex Rivera are expected to provide stability for the younger players. One player to watch on the Lions offense is wide receiver Case Fleming, who finished third in the 100-meter dash at the Class 3A state track meet last May.

“The guy has been blowing the doors off with his routes. He’s super hungry and practicing like he has something to prove after being overlooked on the all-district team last year,” Sherrill said. “Case’s hammer has been down every minute of every practice, and I think he’s going to have a great season.”

DEFENSE

Defensive coordinator Brock Payne’s defense is known for being opportunistic and flying to the ball. Vernon will use the same formula this year and be led by linebackers Nick Guzman, Johnny Pruitt, and Kameron Plyler. Williams and Julius Dawkins will play key roles in the secondary.

The defensive line will be younger this year, similar to the offensive line. However, Sherrill said he believes his defensive line has the chance to be special this year, led by senior Shyne Rodriguez.

“He’s strong and quick and will be our number one cat on the defensive line. You’ll see Urista in the trenches on both sides of the ball because he’s that kind of player,” Sherrill said. “We have to be physical, fly to the football, and outwork people.”

EXTRA POINT

Vernon has not had consecutive seasons with a winning record since 2013-14. The current eight season lapse between achieving that feat is the longest in the program’s 100-plus years. The Lions went 6-5 last season.

Vernon Lions

Head Coach: Kevin Sherrill (third year)

Last year’s record: 6-5

Returning starters: 6 offense, 6 defense

Base offense/defense: Slot-T/3-4

Last playoff appearance: 2022 (Lost to Whitesboro in bi-district)

Last district title: 2014

Aug. 25 at City View 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Gainesville 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. San Angelo Lake View (H)7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Idalou 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Burkburnett 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Clyde* 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Breckenridge* 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Iowa Park* 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 vs. Jim Ned* 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Bowie* 7 p.m.

PLAYER TO WATCH: RB/LB Jevon Fanner (Sr.) — A key two-way starter for the Lions who’ll team up with Kale Sherrill and TJ Thomas to form a potent backfield.

GAME TO WATCH: Oct. 13 at Breckenridge — It's the first of three difficult District 3-3A games in a row. Last year, the Lions upset the Buckaroos, so Breckenridge surely will be plotting its revenge.

