Vernon Carey Jr. with an assist vs the Portland Trail Blazers

The Raptors defeated the Knicks, 89-79. Scottie Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Florida State University, recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Raptors, while Malachi Flynn added 23 points (4-5 3pt FG) in the victory. Obi Toppin (24 points, eight rebounds) and Immanuel Quickley (15 points, six rebounds, eight assists) combined for 39 points for the Knicks in the losing effort. The Raptors improve to 1-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Knicks fall to 0-1.