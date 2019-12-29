Vernon Butler handed fines for throwing punch, flipping bird

An ejection and an apology weren’t enough for Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler to escape the long arm of the NFL.

The league fined Butler $10,527 for throwing a punch, which got him ejected, and another $14,037 for flipping off the crowd on his way to the locker room during Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

On the fourth play from scrimmage in the second half, Butler and Colts guard Mark Glowinski got into after a 3-yard run by Marlon Mack. It led to a brouhaha that ended with Butler punching Colts tight end Jack Doyle in the head.

Butler, whom officials ejected, saluted Colts fans with his middle finger as he departed.

Butler later apologized, saying “it’s not me” and that he’s “a better person than that.”

The fourth-year player is headed for free agency this offseason.