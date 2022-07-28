Vernon Butler comes off Non-Football Injury list for Raiders

Just in time for the first day in pads, the Raider got back one of their interior defensive linemen. Vernon Butler came off the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list Wednesday adding some more depth to the line.

The veteran defensive lineman signed with the team this offseason to compete for a spot in the rotation.

A first-round pick in the 2016 draft, the Louisiana Tech product never lived up to his draft status. He’s started a combined 19 games in his career, all over the past three seasons in Carolina and Buffalo.

His best season came in 2019, a contract year after the Panthers didn’t pick up his fifth-year option. That season, he started nine games and had six sacks, eight QB hits, 32 combined tackles with seven going for a loss, and three forced fumbles.

He hasn’t had a sack in the two seasons since with just three combined QB hits.

What we see is a player who is capable of putting up good numbers if used properly or, alternatively, applies himself.

The interior defensive line for the Raiders is crowded, but with no surefire favorites, so he will have the opportunity to earn a spot, but could just as easily find himself cut come the season if he isn’t the right fit. Being on the field for camp certainly increases his chance to gain a foothold in that competition.