Vernon Allen III commits to Rutgers over Florida, Michigan & Penn State

Vernon Allen III has committed to Rutgers football.

The three-star wide receiver gave his commitment on Sunday while wrapping up the final day of his official visit to Rutgers.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver is the No. 16 player in Maryland in the 2025 class. Last year for City College (Baltimore, Maryland), he had 74 catches for 1,123 receiving yards with 13 touchdowns.

He picked Rutgers over offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Wisconsin among others. Allen has canceled his other official visits, including an upcoming one to Wisconsin.

On Sunday, Allen made his commitment public with a post on social media:

Earlier on Sunday, Rutgers received a commitment from Georgia edge rusher Chase Linton.

On Saturday, Rutgers received commitments from from defensive lineman Miron Gurman, Michael Clayton, defensive end Braelyn Bruens and defensive lineman Braxton Kyle.

The commitment of Allen gives Rutgers six recruits who committed over the weekend.

