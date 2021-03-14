Vernon Adams working out with Anthony Brown, predicts 12-win Oregon Ducks season

Vernon Adams working out with Anthony Brown, predicts 12-win Oregon season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Some great quarterbacks have gone through Eugene, OR over the past 15 years: Marcus Mariota, Justin Herbert, Darron Thomas, and Vernon Adams Jr. to name a few.

The latter of which has been working out with the next potential starter, Anthony Brown.

In a Day in the Life video, Adams showed that he and Brown worked out together on Portland State's campus while he was in town earlier this month.

Together, Adams watched Brown work on a multitude of throws such as the go-route, slot fade, out routes, digs, comeback routes and more.

After posting the video, Adams responded to an Oregon fan asking what he thought about Brown and gave the transfer from Boston College some high praise.

He’s very professional & is ready for the opportunity. 12 win season for the Ducks. Especially with that defense & new recruits. https://t.co/l7I49Au3vm — Vernon Adams Jr. (@VernonAdamsJr8) March 14, 2021

"He’s very professional & is ready for the opportunity," responded Adams.

12 win season for the Ducks. Especially with that defense & new recruits.

Vernon Adams Jr. on the 2021 Oregon Ducks

The two-time defending Pac-12 champions will have high expectations heading into next season, especially given last season the Ducks were the youngest team in all of FBS football. Then in December and February, Mario Cristobal signed the best recruiting class in the Pac-12 and the sixth-ranked class nationally.

As far as players who suited up in 2020, the Ducks are only losing Deommodre Lenoir, Jordon Scott, Austin Faoliu, and Hunter Kampmoyer to the NFL Draft, while starting quarterback Tyler Shough transferred to Texas Tech.

Enter Anthony Brown who decided to return to Eugene for his final season of college eligibility. He saw increased playing time in the team's final two games, working in short-yardage packages in the Pac-12 Championship against USC and seemingly supplanting Shough during the Fiesta Bowl.

"We did determine that we were going to put him in, in the second quarter to play," explained Cristobal. "He developed the hot hand so we stayed with the hot hand. That was what transpired, nothing else."

While Brown is not guaranteed to start next season, a three-way quarterback competition is expected to commence between Brown, Jay Butterfield, and Ty Thompson, he's the odds-on favorite to start. He would not have returned to Eugene if he did not think the job was his to earn.

Brown did beat-out Butterfield on the depth chart last season during the former four-star's first season on campus.

However, clearly Adams saw enough during the workout to see Brown leading the Ducks to quite the season. 12 wins heading into the Bowl Game would likely include just a single loss to Ohio State in September, and running the table from there including winning a third consecutive conference title.

If Adams can foresee the future, a College Football Playoff berth would be extremely likely given that scenario.