Vermont men's basketball tracker: Keeping up with 2023 offseason news

The University of Vermont men's basketball team's ninth NCAA Tournament appearance is now a distant memory. The focus has turned to the offseason.

And the Vermont coaching staff has work to do.

With fifth-year seniors Robin Duncan, Dylan Penn, Finn Sullivan and Kam Gibson out of eligibility and a few others entering the transfer portal, Vermont is on the hunt to fill out its roster with scholarship players.

For the latest on transfers and commitments, and potentially other news, read on below to stay current on all things Vermont basketball.

(Editor's note: This file will be updated as news breaks. The latest notes are at the top).

UVM to play in Myrtle Beach Invitational

Thursday, May 11: The Catamounts are one of eight teams who will be part of the 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational in November, the school announced.

The invitational is set for Nov. 16, 17 and 19 at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.

The field includes: Vermont, Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston, Furman, Liberty, St. Louis, Wichita State and Wyoming. Vermont is one of the invitational's three teams who reached this past March's NCAA Tournament (Furman, College of Charleston).

The invitational is owned and operated by ESPN Events. Tickets will be made available to purchase this summer. Until then, fans can sign up for first access to tickets at myrtlebeachinvite.com.

Star defender from Tarleton State to transfer to UVM

Wednesday, April 19: Shamir Bogues of Tarleton State announced on Instagram his commitment to the Catamounts following a recent visit to Burlington. The 6-foot-4 Bogues had a career year at the Texas school, averaging 9.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg and 1.9 spg in 34 games, while also earning a spot on the WAC all-defensive team for the second straight winter.

In three seasons at Tarleton, Bogues averaged 8.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 19.9 apg and 1.89 spg over 84 games (77 starts). He has two years of eligibility remaining, according to his Tarleton bio.

The Catamounts have one scholarship available. Presumably, the coaching staff will target a forward to round out the 2023-24 squad.

Guard from UC San Diego to transfer to Vermont

Saturday, April 15: UC San Diego's Jace Roquemore gave his commitment to the Catamounts on his visit to Burlington this weekend, the guard confirmed in a text message to a Burlington Free Press reporter.

The 6-foot-5, 170-pound Roquemore started all 30 games for the Tritons this past winter, averaging 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 33.4 minutes per game. Roquemore also made 26 of 60 3-pointers (43.3%) and reached double figures in scoring in five of his team's final 10 games of the regular season.

Roquemore, who scored a career-high 16 points vs. CSU Bakersfield on Feb. 4, has been honored for his academic success in each of his three years at UC San Diego (Big West, NABC Honors Court and College Sports Communicators).

A native of Henderson, Nevada, Roquemore has two years of eligibility remaining, according to his UC San Diego bio.

With Roquemore's commitment, Vermont is down to two open scholarship spots for the upcoming season.

Former Binghamton standout commits to Catamounts

Thursday, April 13: Guard Brenton Mills, who played two seasons for Binghamton, announced on social media of his intentions to transfer from Bowling Green to the Catamounts for his final year of eligibility.

Mills played for the Bearcats, one of the Catamounts' opponents in America East, during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. At Binghamton, he averaged 13.9 ppg and made 40.2% of his 3-pointers in 2020-21 to make the all-league third team. In his freshman year, he was an all-rookie selection.

For Bowling Green, the 6-foot-3 Mills averaged 4.7 ppg and 2.4 rpg in 61 games (41 starts) over two seasons.

The Catamounts have three scholarship openings to fill.

Deloney announces return, spurns transfer portal

Tuesday, April 11: In a pleasant surprise for Catamount fans, Aaron Deloney announced on his Instagram page his decision to stay in Burlington for his extra year of eligibility. Deloney, a two-time America East sixth-man award winner, had entered into the transfer portal last month.

The Catamounts now have four scholarships to fill ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Fairfield guard announces commitment to UVM

Thursday, March 30: TJ Long, a 6-foot-4 guard from Fairfield announced he's transferring to Vermont. Long, who has two years of eligibility remaining, averaged 10.5 points a game this past winter and was named the MAAC's sixth man of the year. The lefty who hails from Rockville Centre, New York, is a career 35.7% shooter on 3-pointers. He played in 64 games for the Stags, averaging 22.2 minutes per contest.

Long's commitment fills one of six scholarship openings for Vermont.

Freshmen forwards enter transfer portal on same day

Tuesday, March 28: Freshman forward Perry Smith, Jr. and Jorge Ochoa placed their names in the transfer portal on the same day. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Smith, a three-star high school recruit, saw action in 26 games this past season with one start, averaging 1.9 points and 9.3 minutes a game. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Ochoa, of Santa Fe Springs, California, played a total of 37 minutes in 11 games.

Senior Aaron Deloney enters transfer portal

Thursday, March 23: Senior guard Aaron Deloney will search elsewhere to play his additional year of eligibility from the COVID season. The loss is a big one for the Catamounts. The quick-footed Deloney produced his best statistical season this past winter. He recorded career highs in points (11.6 ppg), rebounds (2.3 rpg), assists (1.8 apg) and 3-point percentage (40.3%). He also took the most field-goal attempts (132 of 295) and 3-pointers (64 of 149) of his UVM career.

Deloney, who hails from Portland, Oregon, was a two-time America East sixth-man award winner.

Catamounts lose to Marquette in NCAA Tournament

