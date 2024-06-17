Vermont high school team loses state title after bases-loaded walk fiasco

A state final game in Vermont over the weekend saw a total swing of emotions. Mount Abraham thought it had defeated Middlebury on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh.

However, the batter failed to touch first before starting to celebrate and it caused a rules ruckus.

Per the Burlington Free Press: Mount Abraham appeared to capture Saturday’s Division II state final when a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning pushed across the deciding run. But the batter, instead of advancing to touch first base, turned toward his dugout, and out of the baseline, and kicked off celebratory hugs with hard-charging teammates who had scampered onto the field. After a quick umpires’ meeting in the infield, the Mount Abraham batter was ruled out, sending the game to extra innings. On the same play, Mount Abraham runners on first and second raced toward the jubilant scrum and failed to take their next base, which was also a rules violation, according to Jay Nichols, the executive director of the Vermont Principals’ Association.

More on this from VPA executive director Jay Nichols: He was told runners on first and second also did not advance to their bases after the walk, which is a rule violation (as you can see in video). It wasn’t just the batter. https://t.co/mvorisvHvF — Alex Abrami (@aabrami5) June 16, 2024

Final: Middlebury 7, Mount Abraham 6 in 8 innings. Middlebury captures first title in program history. #vthsbaseball #vtplayoffs pic.twitter.com/jKbz9fQkby — Alex Abrami (@aabrami5) June 16, 2024

“This team needed a miracle and we got one,” Middlebury pitcher Tucker orter said. “That just goes to show the fight that we have because we got that chance and we capitalized on it.”

