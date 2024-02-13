Vermont H.S. sports scores for Tuesday, Feb. 13: See how your favorite team fared

The 2023-24 Vermont high school winter season has begun. See below for scores, schedules and game details (statistical leaders, game notes) from basketball, hockey, gymnastics, wrestling, Nordic/Alpine skiing and other winter sports.

To report scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Boys basketball

Games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Rice at Colchester

South Burlington at Champlain Valley

Mount Mansfield at BFA-St. Albans

St. Johnsbury at Essex, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Hazen at Northfield, 6 p.m.

Middlebury at Rutland, 6:30 p.m.

Spaulding at Lyndon, 6:30 p.m.

Williamstown at Twinfield/Cabot

Randolph at Montpelier

Enosburg at Vergennes

Colchester at Mount Abraham

Lamoille at Harwood

Missisquoi at Milton

Danville at Stowe

U-32 at Lake Region

Thetford at Peoples

North Country at Oxbow

WEDNESDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Boys basketball

Games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Middlebury at Mount Abraham, 5:30 p.m.

Burlington at Rutland, 6:30 p.m.

Missisquoi at Vergennes

North Country at Montpelier

Harwood at Peoples

Richford at Craftsbury

Milton at Enosburg

Hazen at Randolph

Lyndon at Lamoille

Spaulding at Lake Region

BFA-Fairfax at Oxbow

U-32 at Thetford

Boys hockey

Brattleboro at Rutland, 4 p.m.

St. Johnsbury at U-32, 4:15 p.m.

Missisquoi at Lyndon, 6 p.m.

Milton at Burlington, 6:40 p.m.

Hartford at Burr and Burton, 7 p.m.

Colchester at Middlebury, 7 p.m.

Northfield at Stowe, 7:15 p.m.

Rutland at Spaulding, 7:15 p.m.

Harwood at Brattleboro, 7:15 p.m.

Champlain Valley at BFA-St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.

Essex at Rice, 7:40 p.m.

South Burlington at Mount Mansfield, 8:15 p.m.

Girls hockey

Stowe at Missisquoi, 4:30 p.m.

Middlebury at Burlington/Colchester, 4:30 p.m.

Brattleboro at Rutland, 5 p.m.

Hartford at Burr and Burton, 5 p.m.

Woodstock at Spaulding, 5:15 p.m.

Harwood/Northfield at Rice, 5:15 p.m.

U-32 at South Burlington, 5:25 p.m.

Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield at BFA-St. Albans, 5:30 p.m.

Kingdom Blades at Essex, 6:15 p.m.

(Subject to change)

