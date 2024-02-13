Vermont H.S. sports scores for Tuesday, Feb. 13: See how your favorite team fared
The 2023-24 Vermont high school winter season has begun. See below for scores, schedules and game details (statistical leaders, game notes) from basketball, hockey, gymnastics, wrestling, Nordic/Alpine skiing and other winter sports.
To report scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Boys basketball
Games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Rice at Colchester
South Burlington at Champlain Valley
Mount Mansfield at BFA-St. Albans
St. Johnsbury at Essex, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Hazen at Northfield, 6 p.m.
Middlebury at Rutland, 6:30 p.m.
Spaulding at Lyndon, 6:30 p.m.
Williamstown at Twinfield/Cabot
Randolph at Montpelier
Enosburg at Vergennes
Colchester at Mount Abraham
Lamoille at Harwood
Missisquoi at Milton
Danville at Stowe
U-32 at Lake Region
Thetford at Peoples
North Country at Oxbow
WEDNESDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Boys basketball
Games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Middlebury at Mount Abraham, 5:30 p.m.
Burlington at Rutland, 6:30 p.m.
Missisquoi at Vergennes
North Country at Montpelier
Harwood at Peoples
Richford at Craftsbury
Milton at Enosburg
Hazen at Randolph
Lyndon at Lamoille
Spaulding at Lake Region
BFA-Fairfax at Oxbow
U-32 at Thetford
Boys hockey
Brattleboro at Rutland, 4 p.m.
St. Johnsbury at U-32, 4:15 p.m.
Missisquoi at Lyndon, 6 p.m.
Milton at Burlington, 6:40 p.m.
Hartford at Burr and Burton, 7 p.m.
Colchester at Middlebury, 7 p.m.
Northfield at Stowe, 7:15 p.m.
Rutland at Spaulding, 7:15 p.m.
Harwood at Brattleboro, 7:15 p.m.
Champlain Valley at BFA-St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.
Essex at Rice, 7:40 p.m.
South Burlington at Mount Mansfield, 8:15 p.m.
Girls hockey
Stowe at Missisquoi, 4:30 p.m.
Middlebury at Burlington/Colchester, 4:30 p.m.
Brattleboro at Rutland, 5 p.m.
Hartford at Burr and Burton, 5 p.m.
Woodstock at Spaulding, 5:15 p.m.
Harwood/Northfield at Rice, 5:15 p.m.
U-32 at South Burlington, 5:25 p.m.
Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield at BFA-St. Albans, 5:30 p.m.
Kingdom Blades at Essex, 6:15 p.m.
(Subject to change)
This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont high school sports scores for Tuesday, Feb. 13