Vermont H.S. sports scores for Thursday, Oct. 19: See how your favorite team fared

The 2023 Vermont high school fall season has begun. See below for scores, schedules and game details (statistical leaders, game notes) from soccer, field hockey, golf and volleyball games/matches.

To report scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Football

See Week 8 scoreboard for live updates, scores, stats

Field hockey

Games at 4 p.m. unless noted

Spaulding at Harwood

Bellows Falls at Windsor

Montpelier at North Country

Lyndon at St. Johnsbury

Missisquoi at Stowe

Otter Valley at Fair Haven, 4:30 p.m.

U-32 at Milton, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

Games at 4 p.m. unless noted

Fair Haven at Middlebury

Montpelier at Green Mountain Valley

Boys soccer

Lamoille at Lyndon, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted

South Burlington at Mount Mansfield, 4:30 p.m.

Rice at Champlain Valley

Middlebury at Enosburg

Lyndon at Montpelier

Harwood at Hartford

FRIDAY'S COLLEGE GAMES

Women’s hockey

Vermont at Merrimack, 2 p.m.

Field hockey

Maine at Vermont, 2 p.m.

FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES

See Week 8 scoreboard for live updates, scores, stats

Field hockey

Games at 4 p.m. unless noted

Burlington at Colchester

South Burlington at Champlain Valley

Rice at Mount Abraham

Springfield at Hartford

Woodstock at Brattleboro

Girls soccer

Games at 4 p.m. unless noted

Mount Abraham at Vergennes

Champlain Valley at Essex

Colchester at BFA-St. Albans

South Burlington at Burlington

Milton at Rice

U-32 at Stowe

Blue Mountain at Enosburg

BFA-Fairfax at Hazen

Lamoille at Lake Region

North Country at Harwood

Spaulding at Thetford

Twinfield/Cabot at Craftsbury

Oxbow at Winooski

Northfield/Williamstown at Missisquoi

Boys soccer

Games at 4 p.m. unless noted

Mount Mansfield at St. Johnsbury

BFA-St. Albans at Colchester

South Burlington at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted

South Burlington at Essex

Rice at Champlain Valley

(Subject to change)

