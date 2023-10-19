Vermont H.S. sports scores for Thursday, Oct. 19: See how your favorite team fared
The 2023 Vermont high school fall season has begun. See below for scores, schedules and game details (statistical leaders, game notes) from soccer, field hockey, golf and volleyball games/matches.
To report scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter@aabrami5.
►Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter@ByJacobRousseau
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Feature: Colchester field hockey coach Shawn Lefebvre marches on despite cancer bout
Feature: 17 defenders in girls soccer who have stood out through the first half of the 2023 season
Feature: 17 defenders in boys soccer who have stood out through first half of the 2023 season
Feature: These 12 receivers are making splash plays this season
Vermont Varsity Insider: Week 6 high school girls soccer power rankings
Varsity Insider: Week 7 high school football power rankings
'I stopped breathing': Rice coach Lucy Stillman defies odds, returns to sidelines
Vermont H.S. sports scores for Monday, Oct. 16
Vermont H.S. sports scores for Tuesday, Oct. 17
Vermont H.S. sports scores for Wednesday, Oct. 18
THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Football
See Week 8 scoreboard for live updates, scores, stats
Field hockey
Games at 4 p.m. unless noted
Spaulding at Harwood
Bellows Falls at Windsor
Montpelier at North Country
Lyndon at St. Johnsbury
Missisquoi at Stowe
Otter Valley at Fair Haven, 4:30 p.m.
U-32 at Milton, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
Games at 4 p.m. unless noted
Fair Haven at Middlebury
Montpelier at Green Mountain Valley
Boys soccer
Lamoille at Lyndon, 4 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted
South Burlington at Mount Mansfield, 4:30 p.m.
Rice at Champlain Valley
Middlebury at Enosburg
Lyndon at Montpelier
Harwood at Hartford
FRIDAY'S COLLEGE GAMES
Women’s hockey
Vermont at Merrimack, 2 p.m.
Field hockey
Maine at Vermont, 2 p.m.
FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES
See Week 8 scoreboard for live updates, scores, stats
Field hockey
Games at 4 p.m. unless noted
Burlington at Colchester
South Burlington at Champlain Valley
Rice at Mount Abraham
Springfield at Hartford
Woodstock at Brattleboro
Girls soccer
Games at 4 p.m. unless noted
Mount Abraham at Vergennes
Champlain Valley at Essex
Colchester at BFA-St. Albans
South Burlington at Burlington
Milton at Rice
U-32 at Stowe
Blue Mountain at Enosburg
BFA-Fairfax at Hazen
Lamoille at Lake Region
North Country at Harwood
Spaulding at Thetford
Twinfield/Cabot at Craftsbury
Oxbow at Winooski
Northfield/Williamstown at Missisquoi
Boys soccer
Games at 4 p.m. unless noted
Mount Mansfield at St. Johnsbury
BFA-St. Albans at Colchester
South Burlington at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Boys volleyball
Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted
South Burlington at Essex
Rice at Champlain Valley
(Subject to change)
This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont high school sports scores for Thursday, Oct. 19