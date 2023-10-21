Vermont H.S. football: CVU football holds off Middlebury in Division I title rematch

MIDDLEBURY – Middlebury’s first two drives went for four total yards.

The Tigers felt Champlain Valley’s stifling defense that hadn’t allowed more than seven points since Week 1. The Redhawks used the short field on both drives and seized a 14-0 lead with 2:11 left in the first frame.

“I thought it was going to rain tonight, so literally our plan, our design, or hope was to go up by three or four and then let them fight to come back in the rain,” CVU coach Rahn Fleming said.

Planned perfectly.

The rain fell briefly at halftime and into the third quarter, but held, as did Champlain Valley for a 21-14 win on Friday night at Doc Collins Field in a rematch of last year's Division I state final.

“It (the early scores) was vital, I think that it certainly put wind in our sails,” Fleming said. “Nobody knows how a game is going to go, but we spent the whole week saying this is the toughest team we’ve played since Burr and Burton (in Week 1) and you guys have to be ready.”

Jacob Armstrong, on a post pattern, got behind the Middlebury defense for an easy 27-yard touchdown with 7:15 left in the first quarter. The score came just five plays after the Tigers’ first punt as the Redhawks started the possession in plus-territory.

“I was feeling good,” Armstrong said after the game’s first score. “I was surprised to be so wide open, but (Oliver Cheer) keeps connecting with me and keeps connecting with all the receivers.”

Cheer was 9-for-12 for 171 yards and two touchdowns as the Redhawks forced another 3-and-out on Middlebury’s next drive and scored in eight plays.

“The secondary for being a strong unit last year, we've had a couple of big-play moments that we've got to correct,” Middlebury coach Jed Malcom said. “It's hard to practice against a kid that can throw it and put it in the right spot the way that he does.”

Asher Vaughn tallied a 5-yard score on CVU’s second possession for the 14-0 lead.

Middlebury finally got its footing on the third drive with a hurry-up offense that was highlighted by a 22-yard keeper by Jacob Kemp on third-and-12 and a 19-yard rush by Tassilo Luksch. After Kemp’s long run up the right side, Middlebury scored in just five plays with 1.6 seconds before the end of the first quarter, on a 5-yard rush by Luksch.

“We needed to, on the offensive side of the ball, we needed to just tighten up our splits,” Malcom said. “Their front is huge and they're strong and we've got a good offensive line, but we needed to make some tighter adjustments.”

On the Redhawks’ second possession of the following stanza, Dylan Frere hauled in a 28-yard catch on the right sideline to set up CVU just outside of the red zone. Armstrong added a 23-yard reception before snagging his second touchdown of the game, a 5-yard quick out for a 21-7 advantage.

“We needed to spread them out,” Armstrong said of the Tigers’ defense. “They had a lot of guys deep, which opened up a lot of our short game and stuff inside.”

Middlebury seized possession on the CVU 17 after a bad Redhawk snap on a punt attempt with 3:47 left in regulation. The Tigers used two plays, including Gavin McNulty’s 4-yard touchdown rush to pull within a score.

“There are times when all of our guys showed that they were prepared based on the week of practice we had and also showed that they are young in terms of how they see the football field and respond,” Fleming said.

The Redhawks salted away the game with a pair of 16-yard run-pass option plays completed to Dylan Terricciano, who is primarily a linebacker. Terricciano snuck into the flats on a third down attempt in Middlebury territory and on fourth down to finish the contest.

“First, we figured probably no one's looking at him,” Fleming said of going to Terricciano. “Second, because he has demonstrated under pressure, he can catch a ball and we have total faith and confidence”

McNulty (11 carries for 44 yards) and Luksch (11 carries for 66 yards) paced the Tigers.

“We've played well against three good teams, but we haven't got over the hump,” Malcom said. “We were right there and my job now is to make sure these guys know that they can do it and believe in it.”

Champlain Valley (7-1) finishes with the No. 3 seed in D-I with Hartford and Burr and Burton’s win on Friday. The Tigers (5-3) could potentially drop to the fifth seed if St. Johnsbury knocks off Lyndon on Saturday.

