Vermont H.S. football: 2023 season previews for the 11 Division II teams in Vermont

Vermont's Division II high school football saw the most movement from offseason realignment.

Defending champion Mount Anthony departed to the state's top division as did Brattleboro. Filling those gaps from D-III were Milton, Mount Abraham and Rice. The division is split between the Mountain and Lake Divisions for regular season scheduling purposes with Colchester being the lone team in the Metro.

As a reminder, teams that play higher divisions will gain points toward their playoff seedings even if they lose the contest.

More: The top returning Vermont high school football players? Our 2023 watchlist.

For the division's early favorites, Bellows Falls, last year's runner-up, Fair Haven and North Country appear to have the strongest teams entering Week 1. Read on below to learn about each of the division's 11 programs.

DIVISION II SEASON PREVIEWS

Bellows Falls Union High School

Coach: Bob Lockerby (18th season)

Last Year: 10-1; lost to Mount Anthony in the D-II championship.

Outlook: The Terriers are tied with Hartford and Mount St. Joseph for the most state titles (12) in Vermont history. More recently, Bellows Falls has played on the final day in six of the last seven contested D-II championship games, including last year's overtime loss to Mount Anthony that was decided by inches at the goal line. "There's a very bitter taste when you lose like that," Lockerby said. "The incentive is very, very high, and they want to get back there. They want to compete and play." As for 2023, the 46-player turnout in Westminster this summer was a pleasant surprise to Lockerby: "I did a double-take. For us, that's a big number." Walker James, who rushed for over 1,200 yards and nearly 20 touchdowns, leads a backfield that includes Jesse Darrell, a tough runner who was injured last year, and quarterback Eli Allbee, who's ready to assume the starter's role. Cole Moore, a good blocker with great hands, will line up at tight end, and linemen Jackson Clark and Will Hallock headline a young group. "We lost an entire line, but we have better size than I thought we'd have," Lockerby said.

Colchester High School

Coach: Tom Perry (20th season)

Last Year: 4-5; lost to Brattleboro in the D-II quarterfinals.

Outlook: The Lakers are a Division II team, but you wouldn't know it by their schedule: Of their eight regular-season games, six are against D-I opponents, a by-product of the state's new alignment's emphasis on regionalized scheduling. "We are looking at it as an opportunity," Perry said. "Instead of being upset about it, it's something we can build from." If Colchester survives the brutal slate and makes the D-II playoffs, it might be sleeper. "It's an interesting situation. We are going to be an unknown," Perry said. Perry has about the same numbers — low 50s — as it did last year, with about 18 returnees. Quarterback Jordan Lavoie is back under center, and looks more polished and more calm, according to Perry: "We think this will be his best year yet," the coach said. Colchester will stick to its traditional, run-based offense but Perry said the team has "a few wrinkles" to involve more players. "We are looking to move the ball around a little bit and using lots of running backs and receivers in different positions," Perry said. Isaac Karlin and Graeson Seissen anchor the defensive line and Nick Chicoine and Brody Coppins are solid linebackers.

Fair Haven Union High School

Coach: Jim Hill (fifth season)

Last Year: 7-3; lost to Mount Anthony in the D-II semifinals.

Outlook: With quarterback Joe Buxton back under center for the Slaters, Hill’s squad has legitimate championship aspirations. Buxton, who has 16 varsity starts under his belt, made the Free Press’ all-state honorable mention team last fall after steering the Slaters to the D-II semifinals. This fall, the 6-foot-4 shot-caller leads a roster of 40 with 10 seniors. “We've got a lot of guys that have a lot of varsity experience, which is not something I've been able to say the last couple of years,” Hill said. “We were starting these guys as freshmen and sophomores. … It's definitely something we're excited about, we're not a young team anymore, we're veterans.” Four spots on the offensive line are filled by returning players with an additional two that saw some time with the varsity unit. “We're pretty excited about our depth on the line,” Hill said. “We got a lot of guys competing each week and probably are about eight deep on the offensive line this year.” Fair Haven begins its divisional schedule with a semifinal rematch in Week 2 against Mount Anthony. “We should be one of the teams that competes for a title this year,” Hill said. “That's our expectation every year, but we have a better group and I think it's a little bit higher.”

Lyndon Institute

Coach: Dan Nolan (fourth season of second stint)

Last Year: 3-5; lost to Fair Haven in the D-II quarterfinals.

Outlook: Lyndon has just 31 in total numbers this fall with a dozen returning to the program. It’s lighter than Nolan had anticipated with only have three seniors on the roster. “I've always named this class our ‘COVID class,’ because it's been small from the moment they got here,” Nolan said. “They were the kids that were playing during the 7-on-7 year and a lot of kids coming out of the youth team decided that, that wasn't for them and they just never returned to football, unfortunately.” Nolan said that if this senior class had been it’s typical size the Vikings would be around 40 for the program. “We'll be a very young team, but we have this very athletic group and skilled group,” Nolan said.

Milton High School

Coach: Mike Williams (first season)

Last Year: 2-6; did not make the D-III playoffs.

Outlook: The Yellowjackets saw a good turnout this summer, in the low 40s, which is "seven or eight" more players than in 2022, according to Williams. "I like what I've seen so far. They are all working very hard," said Williams, who takes over his third Vermont program. Milton players are learning a brand offense and defense, too. Offensively, Milton will run the option, a staple of Williams' past teams at BFA-Fairfax and Champlain Valley. "We won't have our full playbooks in by Week 1, it's a full season of installment," Williams said, "and they are picking it up." Addison Tenny is among Milton's athletic group of receivers that will allow Williams to sprinkle in a passing attack to keep opposing defenses guessing. "I like having tall receivers, the trick is going to get them the ball," Williams said. "We won't be afraid to throw it, especially if teams load the box." On defense, Milton is stout on the line and athletic at the linebacker position, with secondary players able to match-up in potential man coverage.

Mount Abraham Union High School

Coach: Jeff Stein (fifth season)

Last Year: 5-5; lost to Windsor in the D-III semifinals.

Outlook: The Eagles' reward for the program's first playoff victory since 2014? A move up to Division II. "We accept the challenge and I think D-II, from top to bottom, is very competitive. Our kids are up for it," Stein said. With 45 players in the program, many of whom are sophomores, and a strong core of returning starters, the Eagles have high hopes for 2023. "All they want to talk about is being in the state championship. These kids have this mindset of that’s where they belong," Stein said. "That’s the expectation now." Mount Abraham will "ground and pound" with Jamison Couture (1,200 yards rushing in 2022) and have a big option in the passing game in 6-foot-5 receiver Ian Funke (800 receiving yards despite missing two games). Jordan McDowell, an insider linebacker, has the traits required to play an important position, according to Stein.

Mount Mansfield Union High School

Coach: Nick Michaud (fifth season)

Last Year: 1-6; did not make the D-II playoffs.

Outlook: The Cougars stayed in D-II after dropping down last season. Declining numbers in the program continue to hurt MMU as it has just 42 overall players, which would be low for D-I, as opposed to 50 this time last year. Injuries to key positions also plagued MMU as the season progressed, but it has 10 seniors, and most are returning starters. “I like the guys in the room and if we add some (more players) we add some, if we don't, we don't,” Michaud said. “I like the guys that have been showing up every day. We've got a great group of leaders and these guys are just working really hard and they've asked to be worked hard.” MMU opens on the road against BFA-St. Albans and Brattleboro before hosting Bellows Falls. “We're coming together every day and putting bricks together to build a foundation and my hat's off to the kids,” Michaud said.

North Country Union High School

Coach: Lonnie Wade (ninth season)

Last Year: 4-5; lost to Mount Anthony in the D-II quarterfinals.

Outlook: The Falcons' promising 4-0 start was derailed by injuries as their lost their next five games and bowed out in the quarterfinals. But they only lost three seniors to graduation as the nucleus of team was underclassmen, including do-it-all-man, Hayden Boivin, a junior. “Having a veteran team, it sounds kind of weird, but things are getting corrected by the seniors and the juniors that are returning players a lot of times before coaches can correct,” Wade said. NCU is a D-I program by metrics outlined by the Vermont Interscholastic Football League, but moved down (like Mount Mansfield) when other schools petitioned up. The Falcons have 38 on the roster this season with 22 holdovers, making potential injuries another roadblock. “We have a little bit of depth this year, where hopefully we don't run into those issues, but we’ve got guys that can step in and hopefully we won’t miss a beat.” Coaches’ all-state selections, Wyatt Descheneau, Watson Laffoon, Tate Parker and Mark Guebara are back for the Northeast Kingdom program.

Rice Memorial Union High School

Coach: Chad Cioffi (second season)

Last Year: 5-4; lost to Mount Abraham in the D-III quarterfinals.

Outlook: As of earlier this month, Rice has 31 players with 19 returnees. Many of those veterans are sophomores and juniors, and Cioffi was pleased to welcome a freshman class of 12 to the South Burlington program. There are only four seniors on varsity as well. "We've been able to replace what we lost (to graduation)," Cioffi said. Under center, Dallas St. Peter, who started every game in 2022, returns and appears ready to take the next step in his maturation process as a QB, according to Cioffi. The running back crew will be led by sophomores, while there are about half-a-dozen receivers fighting for playing time. "It's a good problem to have," Cioffi said. Junior Coleton Merchant headlines Rice's defensive line. "We have the advantage of returning a lot of kids. That helps on the field and off the field," Cioffi said. "The goal is to make some noise, but our focus is week to week and enjoying our time together."

Spaulding High School

Coach: Gabriel Aguilar (second season)

Last Year: 1-8; lost to Bellows Falls in the D-II quarterfinals.

Outlook: This will be the first full season for Aguilar, who took over the Crimson Tide in Week 2 of the season last year. The Tide have 31 on the roster with 16 returning from last year and six seniors. Aguilar said he’s liked how the team has worked in camp thus far and is excited for a large freshman class and how they develop over the next few seasons. “We've stuck to a consistent offseason program and getting into the community and getting guys that were kind of on the fence about playing high school football,” Aguilar said. “And just telling them ‘Hey, listen, we're going to bring you up and we're gonna coach you right.‘”

U-32

Coach: Kevin Richards (second season)

Last Year: 1-7; did not make the D-II playoffs.

Outlook: U-32 lost some standouts to graduation, but with a 42-player roster and a handful of returning veterans, Richards is starting to build a foundation for future success at the East Montpelier school. "At this point of the year, it's all positive and anything can happen," said Richards. "We have to do a better job stopping the run and do a better job of running the football. If you can put those things together, our record can improve." Charlie Fitzpatrick will start under center for the Raiders, which mainly runs an option attack. Hunter Bove and Daniel Yaeger scored a bulk of U-32's touchdowns last fall, while Aiden Boyd does a little bit of everything as an offensive lineman, linebacker and punter. Richards, a 2009 graduate of the University at Albany, where he was an all-conference center, prides himself on good O-line play. "Any time the offense scores, the O-line scores," Richards said.

Become a member of the Vermont Varsity Insider Facebook group at https://bit.ly/2MGSfvX.

Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter: @ByJacobRousseau.

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont high school football: Season previews for the Div. II teams