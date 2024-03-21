Vermont basketball's Matt Veretto will dress vs Duke at NCAA Tournament. But will he play?

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Vermont basketball's Matt Veretto will dress for Friday's NCAA Tournament game against Duke.

The obvious question, however, is if the senior forward will enter the first-round March Madness tilt. The No. 13 Catamounts (28-6) and No. 4 Duke Blue Devils are set to tip off at 7:10 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Veretto hasn't played in the past four Vermont games, but was active in the Catamounts' America East championship victory over UMass Lowell last Saturday at home.

"A decision hasn't been made yet so I can't give a full answer, but I'm hoping to be able to go with no restrictions," Veretto said. "At the end of the day, I have to be able to go in and not hurt the team with how I’m feeling. We’ll see (Friday)."

Veretto has battled a left shoulder injury. He said he's able to raise his arm and shoot. The potential issues, he said, would be battling in the post and rebounding.

When Vermont does conclude its season, Veretto's unique college career will be over. The 6-foot-8 forward transferred to Vermont in 2022, following a three-year hiatus from competitive basketball. Veretto is averaging 9.0 points a game.

"It’s a motivational piece for me to try and rehab back and help the team the best I can," Veretto said.

Vermont coach John Becker said all players, including Veretto and TJ Hurley, who's fighting a foot injury, will dress. Shamir Bogues, who missed Tuesday's practice with an illness, returned Wednesday as a full participant.

"So everyone is good to go," Becker said. "We haven't that in a while."

Vermont vs Duke start time in NCAA Tournament

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: 7:10 ET

Vermont will tip off vs. Duke on CBS at 7:10 p.m. at Barclays Center. Streaming options include NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill. Tracy Wolfson will serve as sideline reporter.

