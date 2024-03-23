Vermont basketball's future bright despite another early NCAA Tournament exit

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The bad news first: Vermont basketball had its fifth one-and-done performance at the NCAA Tournament of John Becker's 13-year tenure.

That elusive Round of 64 March Madness victory remains out of grasp, at least for one more year, following Friday night's 64-47 defeat to Duke in the opening round at Barclays Center.

"We are trying to get this program to Sweet 16s," Becker said after the Catamounts secured an America East championship three-peat last weekend. "We are a national brand, we are nationally relevant. I’m not going to let anyone in this program be comfortable with what we did or done. We want to do the next thing until I run out of goals and then I’ll retire if there’s nothing left to shoot for.

"I’m going to continue to try and dream big here."

For now, it's just a dream.

The Catamounts (28-7) finished with the second-most wins in program history, posted one of their best statistical seasons measured by defensive metrics, dominated their conference and played in their seventh NCAA Tournament since 2005's magical March Madness triumph over Syracuse — a distant memory older than college freshmen.

"I think we were really close. I think we honestly had it (Friday)," Vermont senior Aaron Deloney said. "Duke made some good adjustments but we've just got to I think just look further, like Coach said, develop, recruit, whatever we've got to do to find it."

But mid-majors and 13 seeds, Vermont's line in the NCAA Tournament in four out of its last five appearances, will always face an opposing foe and an near-impossible uphill climb. Duke has McDonald's high school All-Americans and future lottery picks. Vermont, simply, never will.

"We're playing NBA players, you know what I mean. Like we don't have NIL. We don't pay anyone anything," Becker said. "These kids are zero star recruits."

The only thing Becker and Vermont can do is, keep trying. And that brings us to the good news: The Catamounts are expected to return 10 scholarship players, including Shamir Bogues, Ileri Ayo-Faleye, Nick Fiorillo and TJ Long (if his injury scare late in regulation is not serious).

Bogues played with high-energy and controlled recklessness in his first season in Burlington after transferring in from Tarleton State. The 94-foot pest turned into a first-team America East selection and all-defensive member. Ayo-Faleye, a second-year transfer pickup from Rhode Island, had a breakout junior year. Both players should battle for the league's player of the year honor next winter.

Fiorillo, a former walk-on with the ability to stretch the floor, has one more year of eligibility. And Long, a junior transfer from Fairfield, flashed a clutch shot-making gene unrivaled in Becker's coaching career.

Deloney, a fifth-year senior, and Matt Veretto are critical departures. Yet without the need to replace four starters, like they did in each of the previous two seasons, Becker and his staff are already ahead of the competition in an improved America East and should be prohibitive favorites to claim the conference's first four-peat since 1987.

But in a one-bid league, the question remains: Can the Catamounts become bracket-busters again? In his post-game news conference Friday, Becker alluded to finding more depth, a difference-maker, on the recruiting trail.

"So we had to expend so much energy against (Duke), and to fight like that. We needed the last piece to get over that hump," Becker said. "We just needed some magic and let the crowd just carry us home. It's not always a storybook Hollywood ending, but we feel very, very fortunate and blessed to have an opportunity to do this in front of just great people and great fans."

