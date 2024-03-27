Vermont basketball tracker: News on transfers, commits for 2024

The Vermont men's basketball team saw its 10th NCAA Tournament appearance halted by blueblood Duke in the opening round of March Madness on Friday, March 22.

For the Catamounts, their attention now turns to the 2024 offseason and preparing for a run at a championship four-peat in the America East Conference.

As of March, 27, Vermont coach John Becker and his staff are expected to return 10 scholarship players, including all-conference players Shamir Bogues (first team, all-defensive), Ileri Ayo-Faleye (all-defensive) and TJ Long (third team).

March Madness: Coverage of Vermont vs Duke basketball in the 2024 NCAA Tournament

For the latest on transfers and commitments, and potentially other news, read on below to stay current on all things Vermont basketball.

(Editor's note: This file will be updated as news breaks. The latest notes are at the top).

Michel Ndayishimiye enters transfer portal

Wednesday, March 27: Walk-on and redshirt sophomore guard Michel Ndayishimiye has entered the transfer portal, Verbal Commits reported.

The former Rice Memorial High School standout and a two-time Free Press Mr. Basketball award winner, Ndayishimiye saw action in eight games this winter for the Catamounts, totaling 29 minutes.

Vermont G Michel Ndayishimiye has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/NW8Pp0DBXr — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 27, 2024

TJ Long to undergo more tests following injury

Tuesday, March 26: TJ Long, who suffered a non-contact injury late in regulation vs Duke, will "undergo additional testing and evaluation for a lower body injury," a UVM athletic department spokesperson said.

Long, who transferred to Vermont from Fairfield, has one more year of eligibility left. He averaged a team-high 12.0 points a game this winter while making 36.3% of his 3-pointers.

.@UVMmbb spokesperson provided update on TJ Long to local media this afternoon. More tests forthcoming:



“TJ Long continues to undergo additional testing and evaluation for a lower body injury.” https://t.co/kQqWMx9YKw — Alex Abrami (@aabrami5) March 26, 2024

Vermont bows out at NCAA Tournament

Friday, March 22: The Catamounts put up fight against the Blue Devils, trailing 50-44 with 7:26 to play before Duke pulled away in the first-round game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It was Vermont's fifth one-and-done at March Madness under Becker.

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont basketball: Transfers, recruits, news during 2024 offseason